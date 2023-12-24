Man City surge past Chelsea with €25m offer readied for Argentine who humbled Brazil, as dual talks confirmed

Man City are ready to meet the release clause of an Argentine attacker who’s also wanted at Chelsea and Barcelona, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed club-to-club as well as club-to-player talks have begun.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be busy in next month’s winter window, though the bulk of their moves are likely to revolve around safeguarding the club’s future.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday that a deal to sign Leeds United’s 15-year-old wonderkid, Finley Gorman, has been sealed.

The attacking midfielder will net Leeds a British record transfer fee for a 15-year-old and per the Athletic, the final sum could hit £5m.

Per the latest from Romano, City’s Gorman deal will be officially announced in early January. Gorman has already passed a medical with the world champions.

Elsewhere, Man City are attempting to hijack AC Milan’s move for Serbian Under-17 international, Matija Popovic.

The attacking midfielder is on the books of Partizan Belgrade and City are now actively working on the deal.

The youthful recruitment drive doesn’t end there, however, with multiple reports confirming City are also mobilising for Claudio Echeverri.

The 17-year-old recently rose to prominence during the FIFA Under-17s World Cup held in Indonesia. Echeverri captained Argentina and scored a memorable hattrick against his country’s bitter foes Brazil in a punishing 3-0 victory at the quarter final stage.

The attacking midfielder plays for Argentine side River Plate where he’s already broken into the first team. However, his contract with River expires in December of 2024 and Echeverri has publicly declared he’ll not sign an extension.

“I am not going to renew,” Echeverri told ESPN. “But I am going to stay six months or a year to enjoy myself Later, we will see.”

Man City ready to activate Echeverri release clause

Echeverri’s contract contains a two-pronged release clause. Per the Mirror, clubs can sign Echeverri if paying €25m (£21.4m).

However, if bids are tabled in the final 10 days of any window – be it winter or summer – the clause rises to €30m (£25.7m).

Taking to X, transfer guru Romano revealed City are “pushing” for Echeverri’s signature and talks between he and Man City as well as between River Plate and Man City are now underway.

Echeverri is also a wanted man at Chelsea and Barcelona. Echeverri previously named Barca as his dream destination.

“In addition to River, I would like to play for Barca,” the youngster previously admitted.

“I am a big fan of Messi and I saw him play in Barcelona, ​​so I have had this team inside me since I was very young.”

However, Romano insisted Barcelona will struggle to compete for Echeverri’s transfer owing to Financial Fair Play constraints.

In any case, it’s Man City who are acting on their interest and per Argentine journalist, Cesar Luis Merlo, they’re preparing to activate Echeverri’s release clause.

A €25m bid is being cooked up and City’s intention if securing a deal will be to loan Echeverri back to River Plate for either the next six or 12 months.

