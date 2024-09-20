Manchester City are plotting a surprise move for clinical attacker Kyogo Furuhashi to bolster their options following the summer exit of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to win an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row this season, and goals haven’t been an issue for them due to the incredible form of Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker has already scored nine league goals this term and is on the verge of netting his 100th Manchester City goal, despite only joining two years ago from Borussia Dortmund.

But competition and support in the squad is thin on the ground for Haaland after City reluctantly let Alvarez leave for Atleti in the summer.

And now, Guardiola is looking north of the border for a potential striker signing in the shape of Celtic star Furuhashi.

The 29-year-old Japan star has been in fine form for Brendan Rodgers’ side since arriving from Vissel Kobe in 2021, scoring 75 goals in 134 games for the Bhoys.

He scored once in Celtic’s 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

DON’T MISS: Why Man City fans should be excited about Claudio Echeverri: The latest signing in profile

City want attacking reinforcements

City had scouts in the crowd at Celtic Park, according to HITC, which is also reporting that they’ve held an interest in the player for a number of years.

Although Haaland’s goal record is incredible, City have become somewhat reliant on him. Only three other players have scored this season, and he struggled against Inter Milan as the 2023 Champions League winners opened their campaign with a laborious draw against the side they beat in the final two seasons ago.

City had been keen to enter the market for a player in the summer following Alvarez’s exit and a serious injury to young winger Oscar Bobb, with Fabrizio Romano stating they were keen to strengthen their attacking options in August.

The only signing Guardiola’s side made in the end was a deal for Brazilian winger Savio, who signed from sister club Troyes, although Argentine Claudio Echeverri will soon join from River Plate.

Rodri on Madrid’s radar

Elsewhere, it appears City could have a battle on their hands in order to keep Rodri, with Real Madrid targeting the 28-year-old.

The Spain midfielder has arguably become City’s best and most important player, but Madrid are reportedly hoping to achieve ‘world domination’ by signing him, Trent Alexander-Arnold and William Saliba.

Meanwhile, City have reportedly identified Xavi Simons as their ‘priority target’ tom replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

De Bruyne has been one of City’s greatest assets in the modern era but his contract is up at the end of the season, and while he is open to penning a new deal, there is no sign of that coming to fruition quite yet.

As such, City are working as if De Bruyne will not be their player next season, and have Simons in their sights.

Kyogo to extend Japanese legacy in Premier League?

If Furuhashi is to join City, he’ll walk the same path trodden by more than 10 Japanese stars in the past.

The biggest Japanese names to play in the English top flight include the likes of Shinji Kagawa, who played 57 games in all competitions for Manchester United beginning in 2012/13, Shinji Okazaki, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015/16, and Kaoru Mitoma, who is currently starring for Brighton.

City will hope that Furuhashi can reach similar heights to some of his compatriots, who have played starring roles for their respective sides.

READ NEXT: 10 superstars out of contract in 2025: Vital Liverpool duo, Man City legend and Ballon d’Or winner