Julian Alvarez is close to joining Atletico Madrid in a deal worth up to £82m and Manchester City could reportedly sign a Real Madrid star to replace him.

The Cityzens are set to make a huge profit on the £14m they paid to sign the Argentine international from River Plate in January 2022 and want to reinvest the funds this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that while Alvarez generally plays as a centre-forward, Pep Guardiola could actually look to bring in a winger to replace him.

“Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available,” Romano said.

“Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

According to reports from Spain, one player they are considering a move for is Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who continues to be linked with moves away from the Bernabeu.

The arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe at Madrid could see the Brazilian’s playing time limited this season, hence why he’s reportedly considering his options.

Real Madrid tipped to bid for Rodri

Real Madrid view Rodrygo as an important player, however, and have slapped a £94.5m price tag on his head.

Reports suggest, however, that if Man City convince the 23-year-old to join them then they will find it difficult to keep hold of him, and they’re already planning to reinvest the funds from his sale.

It’s claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez could use the funds to sign one of Man City’s vital stars, Rodri.

Rodri is described as Perez’s ‘big dream’ for the summer, as he believes he would fit in perfectly to Ancelotti’s squad. His signing would also be a blow to Man City, who he views as Madrid’s main rival in Europe.

Of course, none of this means that the Cityzens would entertain the idea of selling their star midfielder to Real Madrid.

Rodrygo isn’t the only potential Alvarez replacement Guardiola has on his shortlist, either.

As previously reported, Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze has admirers in the corridors of power at the Etihad and has a £60m release clause in his contract – with those terms including a further £8m in add-ons.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has also been discussed by the Man City hierarchy and would also cost around £60m this summer.

Tottenham are also keen on the Portuguese international, however, so Guardiola and Co will have to move quickly to secure his signature.

