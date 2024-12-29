Man City targeting two superstars each worth £100m-plus, as era-ending quadruple exit takes shape

Manchester City’s squad could look unrecognisable next season, with a report naming four senior stars facing the axe and two attackers each valued over the £100m mark who are in the club’s sights.

A run of one win in 13 matches has laid bare the deficiencies in what was previously an all-conquering squad. The average age of Man City’s team has been allowed to creep up, with injuries and a plethora of players appearing to be on the decline combining to devastating effect.

Pep Guardiola is up for the challenge of rebuilding his beleaguered side and the first signings are expected to come in January.

Ahead of yet more dropped points in the Boxing Day stalemate with Everton, Guardiola said: “We have to add players, definitely. You know, we struggle – especially at the back and in the middle so I think we have to. But saying that, I do not know what is going to happen.

“The transfer window in winter is not easy but everyone is aware of that. Even our players are aware of our situation and what we need to do.”

The Athletic recently revealed which positions will be addressed, with the trusted David Ornstein stating: ‘Manchester City are expected to be active in the January market.

‘Between the winter and summer windows, they intend to strengthen in defence, at No 6/No 8 and up front.’

And according to a fresh update from The Times, Man City have identified two German superstars who could make a monumental impact in the attacking midfield/No 8 role.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen are the pair in question. Both are rated at well in excess of £100m by their clubs, though that won’t stop Man City from attempting to engineer a move for one of the two.

The Times’ report comes on the back of Caught Offside claiming Musiala is being eyed as the heir to Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfield maestro is out of contract at season’s end and per The Times, is one of four high profile Man City stars whose futures are under the microscope…

Man City exodus coming?

The report stated the ‘futures of under-performing players in the squad’ will be ‘assessed’ in the summer.

Three others aside from De Bruyne were namechecked – Ederson, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan.

The quartet are all over the age of 30 and Ederson, Walker and Gundogan in particular have performed well below their usual standards this term.

Ederson has been dropped for Stefan Ortega on occasion in recent weeks. Walker’s lack of defensive nous is regularly exposed, while Gundogan doesn’t resemble the player he was during his glittering first stint at the Etihad.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, continues to curiously lack for minutes since returning from a hamstring injury at the beginning of November.

Indeed, the playmaker has started just three of City’s last nine league matches. He’s appeared off the bench for a late cameo in four others and was an unused substitute twice.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti recently reaffirmed to TEAMtalk that De Bruyne’s preference if he leaves City next summer is moving to MLS. Concrete interest has already formed from Inter Miami and expansion side San Diego FC. Galetti’s full exclusive can be found here.

De Bruyne’s contract is due to expire at season’s end and a new deal does not appear to be on the horizon.

Latest Man City news – Guardiola future / Haaland back-up

In other news, David Ornstein has quashed any and all speculation surrounding Guardiola’s future at Man City. Per the reporter, Guardiola is determined to lead Man City’s rebuild.

‘Despite City’s recent slump, manager Pep Guardiola is not going to be sacked and there is no suggestion he might walk away,’ wrote the reliable reporter.

‘He has recently signed a two-year contract and will have known a rebuild was required before committing to that deal.’

Elsewhere, TBR Football state Man City are actively working on a deal to sign Lille striker, Jonathan David.

The Canadian – out of contract next summer – would serve as back-up to Erling Haaland if signed.