Manchester City could be tempted into the signing of a third Premier League star in two transfer windows, as interest is expected in a player who features on the radar of both them and Tottenham.

City were busy in the January window, landing Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi from fellow Premier League clubs. Both men have come through English academies to become two of the best stars in the top flight.

City have previously had their eye on another man in the same boat: Morgan Gibbs-White.

There is a suggestion that Pep Guardiola’s side could reignite their interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder, who remains on the radar of Tottenham after snubbing them to pen a new deal at the City Ground last summer.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke said: “There’s always going to be interest in a player like Gibbs-White. Although Forest won’t want to lose him, I’m sure they probably will be expecting interest in him.

“There’s obviously talk that Tottenham could rekindle their interest, Manchester City have been long-term admirers of the player as well.

“I think Morgan Gibbs-White, he’s going to have no shortage of interest if he wants to leave Nottingham Forest as well, but it’ll take a big money deal to get him out.

“Whether or not Forest are relegated, you’re probably looking around the £60-70m mark for any club interested in Gibbs-White, and there will be a number of Premier League clubs who will be interested in the former Wolves man.”

Aston Villa want Gibbs-White

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the departure of Gibbs-White from Forest looks “almost certain.”

We have learned of Tottenham’s interest to take him on board yet again, but Aston Villa are also showing a keen interest in the midfielder.

Forest’s potential sale of Gibbs-White is likely to come amid PSR pressures, which Villa themselves are never far away from.

That said, City would likely be in a better spot, as well as Tottenham. Who ends up landing Gibbs-White remains to be seen for now, though, with the summer transfer window still a while away.

Man City round-up: Next City boss

Enzo Maresca remains in view to be the next manager at the Etihad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There has been speculation over him potentially being wanted at Tottenham, but Romano states there have been “no talks” between those two parties.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that City are one of the clubs hoping to sign Dutch prodigy Ruud Nijstad.

The defender is a target for Barcelona, who are pushing hard to land him, but City are actively working on the situation themselves.

