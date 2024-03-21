Man City tipped to finally sell superstar to PSG; £80m replacement might be even better

PSG are circling over Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva and a long-awaited transfer is easy to make thanks to a release clause, while reports claim Silva’s successor could be West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta.

Silva, 29, has been one of the key ingredients in Man City’s domination of English football since Pep Guardiola took charge.

City have lifted the Premier League title in five of Silva’s six full seasons at the club. Few would bet against City and Silva making it six from seven when the current campaign concludes.

However, despite his importance and influence at the Etihad, the Portuguese playmaker is persistently linked with a move away each and every summer.

It was no different last summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming PSG and Barcelona both showed strong interest. In fact, Romano claimed PSG even thundered in with a bid.

The speculation over where Silva’s future would lay was only put to rest once the classy star penned a new contract last August.

Silva is tied down to the Etihad until 2026, though Romano confirmed a release clause worth £50m was inserted into the agreement.

Now, according to the Spanish press (as cited by Goal), PSG hope to finally complete their unfinished business and sign Silva this summer.

PSG interest genuine; replacement plan formed

Barcelona too are mentioned in the piece, though their financial woes make paying the £50m it’ll take to sign Silva almost impossible.

PSG will have cash to splash in the coming off-season once Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid. PSG won’t collect a transfer fee given the French icon will leave as a free agent, though ridding their books of the striker’s mind-boggling salary will net PSG a colossal saving.

TEAMtalk’s own sources have confirmed PSG’s interest in Silva is genuine and the Parisian giant would love nothing more than to bring the Portuguese maestro on board.

In the event Silva is destined for a new chapter in France, there is growing speculation his replacement will be West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

Second time lucky for Hammers ace?

Man City agreed a deal in principle with West Ham worth £80m for Paqueta last summer. That came after Paqueta had wasted no time agreeing personal terms with City.

However, an FA probe into Paqueta and alleged betting regulation breaches laid waste to the move. City backed off and instead moved for Matheus Nunes of Wolves, while the Paqueta probe is still unresolved to this day.

However, ESPN as well as the new Spanish report both claim City fully intend to revive their move for the 26-year-old.

Paqueta became West Ham’s club-record signing when arriving from Lyon for £51m in the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international – who’s accrued 42 caps for his country, scoring nine goals – is already a fantastic player in his own right and in City’s system, may quickly take the leap into the world class bracket.

