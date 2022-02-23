Man Utd have been warned to expect high level competition in the race to sign Gleison Bremer who is developing a fearsome reputation at Torino.

The 24-year-old Torino centre-half is fast emerging as one of Serie A’s most imposing defenders. The Brazilian is a regular in Turin and has captained his side on occasion this season.

Tottenham and Chelsea have both been linked with the star who impressed Blues scouts with his power.

FCInterNews recently relayed news Man Utd are now among the chasing pack. They will reportedly dispatch their chief scout to Italy to see what all the fuss is about for themselves.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is reportedly hoping to pocket around £30m for his star defender. The presence of the cash-rich Premier League clubs will go some way to ensuring his demands are met if Bremer is sold in the summer.

The Serie A heavyweights of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are also in the mix. The ever-growing list of suitors – according to Sport Witness – now also includes Bayern Munich.

“Bremer stopped all the attackers he faced”

Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin has insisted he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the likes of PSG and Man City join the mix too.

Speaking on Calciomercato’s Twitch channel (via Sport Witness), Biasin shed light on Bremer’s future when delivering the type of assessment that will make his suitors take note.

“Bayern Munich on Bremer? I wouldn’t be surprised if there were PSG and Manchester City as well,” said Biasin.

“We are talking about a defender who plays at a sensational level. He stopped all the attackers he faced, he is a modern defender.”

“Inter, Juve and Milan have set their sights on him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he went abroad for really very important figures.”

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

