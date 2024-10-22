Multiple sources have claimed Xabi Alonso has been lined up as the next Manchester City manager to replace Pep Guardiola, amid sensational reports the Spaniard is pushing to make a Barcelona attacker a statement first signing at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s deal at the Etihad is due to expire at the end of the current season, and there remain some doubts over whether he will extend his stay into a 10th season and beyond. The 53-year-old has won everything there is to win in the game, and he has indicated that any contract extension at Manchester City will revolve around job satisfaction for him first and foremost.

To future-proof themselves from the possibility of Guardiola leaving, the Cityzens are reported to have drawn up a shortlist of potential candidates to succeed him.

And according to The Athletic, Alonso has been earmarked as a top candidate by the Blues. And with the Spaniard’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen expiring in 2026, they believe he could be persuaded to take the next step up in his managerial career.

City are not alone, though, in their quest to appoint Alonso, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg also revealing the 42-year-old is also on Real Madrid’s list of options to replace Carlo Ancelotti if the Italian decides to walk away.

Either way, the reporter claims the reigning Bundesliga champions are preparing for the loss of their inspirational coach by identifying two potential successors themselves in VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness and Sandro Wagner – currently working as Germany’s assistant boss – both wanted.

The claims of City’s interest in Alonso have also by backed up by reports in the Daily Mirror and in Spain via El Nacional. The latter also states that if Alonso moves to the Etihad, he will demand the blockbuster signing of Barcelona winger Raphinha as his first piece of major business.

IN-DEPTH ~ Next Man City manager: Nine coaches tipped to replace Pep Guardiola as exit rumours heat up

Will Guardiola stay at Man City and what has he said on his future?

News of City’s strong interest in Alonso comes less than 24 hours after a report on Monday claimed Guardiola has indicated his desire to extend his stay at the Etihad and was now ready to sign a new deal.

The nine seasons he has now spent in Manchester is the longest stint of his career so far and he had indicated earlier this year when it was announced that Jurgen Klopp was to leave Liverpool, that he too could be nearer the end as well.

Our understanding is that, while Guardiola may well end up staying, his mind is not yet made up and City are quite rightly considering their options if he does depart. Understandably, though, their priority right now remains on convincing him to stay.

However, in recent weeks, Guardiola has denied suggestions claiming he has already decided to walk away at the season’s end and had appeared to suggest a willingness to stay on.

Speaking on Sunday after the last-gasp 2-1 win at Wolves, Guardiola told the media: “I like my job, as I’ve said many times. I love what I do.”

When asked if he felt he had anything left to achieve at Man City, Guardiola added: “In terms of numbers or titles, it is already done, I would say a long time ago.

“But still I like coming here in the morning to work. I love it. I am thinking about Wolves and the messages I have to tell them [the players], the images I have to see, the training I have to prepare. Still, I like it, and this is the main reason I am a manager. When I don’t feel this – and not just at Man City – I will not be a manager and I will not even train. That’s for sure.”

Latest Man City transfer news: Walker cleared to leave / Man Utd transfer battle

It’s not just Guardiola who may end up leaving City next summer with big changes afoot among the playing squad too. According to a recent report, the Cityzens have cleared captain Kyle Walker to leave in 2025, having put a modest price on the right-back’s head.

Walker has proved one of City’s most important and influential signings in recent times, racking up 308 appearances and 15 major honours in that time.

On the incomings front, City are reported to have joined Liverpool in the hunt to sign Brighton’s talented Argentine star Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently starring on loan at Leicester. The Seagulls prefer to keep the teenager but could be tempted to sell if their valuation is met.

The biggest transfer battle of all, though, could come against Manchester United amid claims that the Red Devils are readying a 2025 approach for Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton.

United reportedly see the 20-year-old as an ideal heir for Christian Eriksen, though City have already long been linked with his signature too amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid in Rodri.

How did Xabi Alonso compare to Guardiola last season?

Man City and Bayer Leverkusen’s records in 2023-24

Last season saw Leverkusen record the first title win in their 120-year history – and they did it in quite some style.

Playing a brand of football that was extremely pleasing on the eye, they were desperately close to going the entire campaign without tasting defeat – only for them to fall short at the final hurdle when they were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League final.

But Alonso’s record speaks for itself – and proves exactly why he is seen as the ideal candidate to step into Guardiola’s very sizeable shoes.