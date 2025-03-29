Manchester City are reportedly poised to rival Chelsea for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar as Pep Guardiola prepares for the possible departure of the long-serving Ederson, with the likely destination and asking price for the Brazilian both coming to light.

The Cityzens are gearing up for another big transfer window and are willing to offload several senior players to make way for a new generation of superstars.

A goalkeeper signing could be on the cards for Guardiola’s side, as uncertainty lingers surrounding the future of current first choice stopper Ederson. He would be a big loss, having played a key role in Man City’s six Premier League title wins under Guardiola.

According to Caught Offside, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle are among the clubs ‘eyeing up a potential deal’ for Roma star Svilar.

The 25-year-old is one of Roma’s most important players, having kept 11 clean sheets in 29 Serie A games this season, but there is a concrete possibility of him leaving the Italian capital.

Svilar’s current contract expires in 2027 and the report claims that he ‘is not happy with Roma’s latest offer for an extension’, prompting the Premier League trio to take notice.

Bayern Munich and Monaco are ‘also admirers of Svilar’, so we could potentially see a bidding war commence for the Serbian international in the coming months. He ‘could cost €35m (£29m, $38m)’ if Roma give up on renewing his deal, per the report.

Ederson, Saudi ‘agreement’ could lead to nothing – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has consistently reported that Man City stopper Ederson has concrete suitors in the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian international had reached an agreement on a lucrative contract sent by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who have negotiated on behalf of both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Both clubs are keen to sign a big-name goalkeeper this summer and Ederson was their top choice. The 31-year-old’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2026, so he will enter the final year of his deal in June.

However, our latest information suggests that there is still a chance that Ederson could remain with Man City for another season.

This comes after Al-Ittihad attempted to negotiate a better price for the shot-stopper after Al-Nassr left the race.

But they have faced the same problem, with the Cityzens standing firm on their price tag of around €50m (£42m, £54m) for Ederson, which is too high for the Saudi club.

If Man City refuse to budge on their demands, as expected, the hunt for Ederson’s signature is effectively over and Al-Ittihad already have some alternatives in mind.

As for Chelsea, they are already well-equipped in the goalkeeping department, with Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Lucas Bergstrom in the squad, and Kepa Arrizabalaga and exciting prospect Mike Penders out on loan.

This brings into question whether Chelsea would splash the cash on a new goalkeeper, but they have shown interest in other stoppers, including AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

Newcastle, on the other hand, may well look to sign a new goalkeeper, with Nick Pope now 32-years-old and also 36-year-old Martin Dubravka still being linked with exits despite penning a one-year contract extension in February.

