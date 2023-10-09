Man City to blow Chelsea, Real Madrid away with ‘XXL offer’ for Bundesliga ace

Manchester City are ready to go ‘all out’ for a Bayern Munich superstar by offering a salary that’ll blow Real Madrid and Chelsea away, per a report.

Marca recently reported Real Madrid have made signing dynamic left-back, Alphonso Davies, one of their top priorities for 2024.

The Canada international, 22, is already among the world’s best full-backs and was named in the previous three Bundesliga teams of the season.

Marca clarified Bayern are dead set against losing their talented left-back and will push to tie Davies down to a new and improved contract. Davies’ current deal expires at the end of next season, meaning would-be suitors are beginning to take note in case a new deal isn’t thrashed out.

90min subsequently stressed Man City and Chelsea too will be in the mix if Bayern greenlight a sale.

Now, a fresh update from Spain (as cited by Football Transfers) has revealed the lengths Man City will go to to fend off their rivals.

City to more than double Real offer – report

Firstly, the report suggests City have their eye on revenge after seeing Real snap up Jude Bellingham. The England ace – who has scored 10 goals in his first 10 matches for Real – was the subject of a three-way battle between City, Liverpool and Real.

Ultimately, it was the Spanish giant who won the race and City will reportedly go ‘all out’ to ensure the outcome is different regarding Davies.

To that end, City are reportedly prepared to offer Davies a salary of €15m per year. That roughly equates to £250,000-a-week.

By contrast, Real are only drumming up a contract offer worth €8m-per year (approx. £133,000-a-week).

Real will find it difficult to match City’s offer, not least because they still intend to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu at season’s end.

While Mbappe won’t cost a transfer fee given he’ll become a free agent, his signing on fee and salary will no doubt be eye-watering.

Davies is an attack-minded full-back and has bagged a trio of assists for Bayern this term. Attack-minded full-backs are the type of player Guardiola has begun to move away from of late, with Joao Cancelo’s two loan exits serving as a prime example there.

However, Guardiola regularly evolves his team and £77.6m man Josko Gvardiol has generally taken the left-back role in the early going this season.

The Croatian is a centre-half by trade and signing Davies to play at left-back would allow Gvardiol to form an imposing centre-back pairing with Ruben Dias.

