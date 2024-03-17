Man City to open talks with 30-year-old superstar who may be the world’s best in his position

Manchester City have made a decision on the future of superstar goalkeeper Ederson and talks are set to open, while a new deal has assumed greater significance given the latest updates on back-up stopper Stefan Ortega.

Ederson has been everything Pep Guardiola could’ve hoped for and more since his £35m arrival from Benfica back in 2017.

Along with fellow countryman and Liverpool ace Alisson Becker, the Brazilian pair are unquestionably among the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history.

Which of the two holds the advantage in the here and now is open to debate. However, what is clear is who ever is the superior stopper of the two may also be the best in the world right now.

Aged 30, Ederson is in the prime of his career as a goalkeeper and should have many more years at the top level still to come.

His current deal – signed in 2021 – expires in the summer of 2026. That means he still has two years remaining when the current campaign concludes, though Man City are already mapping out the player’s future.

According to the Daily Star, City are 100 percent convinced by Ederson and despite not being under pressure to forge a new agreement, have already determined they’ll offer one.

City intend to open talks with Ederson and his camp and any fresh agreement will come with a giant pay rise attached.

Ederson is reported to earn £120,000-a-week at the Etihad at present. The new terms will include an £80,000-a-week pay hike and see Ederson pocket £200,000-a-week moving forwards.

Securing Ederson’s future could assume greater importance given the latest on chief back-up, Stefan Ortega.

Ortega tracking towards Man City exit?

Sky Germany revealed Ortega, 31, wishes to become a regular starter once again. Ortega was previously the No 1 for five straight years at former club Arminia Bielefeld.

But given the presence of Ederson and the fact Ortega is actually the older of the two, Ortega may have to leave if he’s to realise his ambition of being a regular starter once more.

Furthermore, Sky Germany revealed a dispute over a potential new pay rise has resulted in talks over an extension stalling.

Manager Pep Guardiola was labelled a huge admirer of Ortega and does not want to let the reliable No 2 go.

Given Man City are a team who regularly compete on multiple fronts and go deep into competitions, Ortega has played more than you might expect from a back-up goalkeeper.

Ortega has racked up 25 appearances for City since arriving ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. His latest outing came in the 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Newcastle on Saturday evening amid Ederson’s brief absence with a muscle injury.

Underlining his importance to the squad, Ortega’s record now stands at a whopping 13 clean sheets in 25 appearances.

Man City have already waved goodbye to two first-team stoppers in recent times. James Trafford (Burnley) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) have both left the club outright since last summer.

