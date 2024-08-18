Man City to put Real Madrid in their place with monster offer for Ballon d’Or contender

Manchester City are prepared to pay one of the world’s greatest players a basic salary of £375,000-a-week in order to thwart Real Madrid and seal a deal Pep Guardiola has deemed top priority, according to a report.

Man City’s quest to win a fifth successive Premier League title may well come down to a heated battle with Arsenal. On the European front, the imposing figure of reigning UCL champions Real Madrid – who have been strengthened by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe – are City’s biggest barrier to a second Champions League trophy.

Losing an elite-level player directly between Arsenal and City or between Real Madrid and City could prove pivotal in shaping those battles.

According to a recent update from Caught Offside, Real Madrid had begun to explore the signing of Rodri which would result in a transfer in the summer of 2025.

Rodri, 28, is unquestionably the greatest holding midfielder in the game right now and proved his worth when winning the player of the tournament award at Euro 2024.

The Man City and Spain ace is currently second favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or behind only Vinicius Jr.

Losing Rodri – even for a gigantic sum – would be a bitter pill to swallow for Man City.

Indeed, City would spare no expense when signing a replacement, though finding a player who can do what Rodri does week in week out at the Etihad is virtually impossible.

Man City’s fears were recently heightened after it was revealed members of the Real Madrid contingent in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad were launching a charm offensive on the City ace.

“I tell Rodri every day to sign for Real Madrid,” admitted Dani Carvajal. “I tell him every day to leave Manchester, that there is no sun there and to come to Madrid that we need him.”

The idea there was to convince and cajole Rodri into pushing for a move to the Bernabeu in 2025. Furthermore, Rodri was born and raised in the city of Madrid.

But according to a fresh update from the Mirror, Man City and manager Pep Guardiola have made securing a new and vastly improved deal for Rodri their top priority.

Man City wise to Real Madrid games

Man City have come to the conclusion that Rodri is their most influential player and the statistics from last season do back up that notion.

Indeed, the three Premier League matches in which Rodri was unavailable to play through suspension resulted in defeats for Man City.

Furthermore, Rodri was also out of the squad when Man City suffered an early exit in the third round of the League Cup at the hands of Newcastle.

To ensure Man City don’t have to cope without Rodri on a permanent basis, the Mirror state a bumper new double-your-money deal is being prepared.

If signed, Rodri will reportedly pocket a basic salary of £375,000-a-week. Those wages would bring Rodri in line with the club’s top two earners, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Rodri is contracted to Man City until 2027, though the club’s insistence a new deal be signed is not only an indication of how highly he’s valued at the Etihad, but also a recognition of the threat Real Madrid could pose.

