Man City are getting creative in their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester City remain interested in Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes and are prepared to send one of two players on loan to St James’ Park as part of a deal for him, per reports.

Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move away from Tyneside but the Magpies have so far stood firm on their £100m valuation of the Brazilian international.

He played a key role in Newcastle’s fantastic 2022/23 campaign that saw them finish in fourth place in the Premier League table and is arguably the star man in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle failed to build on that success last season though and didn’t qualify for Europe, which has added to the speculation surrounding his future.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be a big admirer of Guimaraes. Man City are not willing to pay £100m to sign him, however, and are looking at ways to drive his price down.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Kevin de Bruyne could seal a shock move to Saudi Arabia this summer after agreeing personal terms with Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi club are in talks with Man City over a transfer fee for the 33-year-old and Guimaraes is being eyed by Guardiola as a potential replacement.

Filling the Belgian’s boots will be no easy task, however, given he scored six goals and made 18 appearances last season.

Man City offer to loan duo to Newcastle

According to the Daily Star, as cited by Sky Sports News, the Cityzens are willing to loan Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb to Newcastle to sweeten the deal for Guimaraes.

They are not willing to pay £100m for the Magpies star but could go as high as £80m, per the report.

This would represent a £40m profit on what Newcastle paid to sign Guimaraes in January 2022 but his departure would leave a major void in Howe’s squad.

He has made 107 appearances since joining Newcastle, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in the process.

Lewis and Bobb would be two interesting additions for the Magpies, having previously proven they have the quality to play in the Premier League.

Lewis featured 27 times for Man City last season and can play as a defensive midfielder or right-back, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Newcastle.

Bobb is an equally exciting prospect, having played 26 times for the Cityzens’ last term. Newcastle fans will remember the winger’s last-minute winner against them at St James’ Park last season.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are tempted by an £80m offer for Guimaraes, plus Lewis or Bobb on loan from Man City.

We understand that Howe is extremely reluctant to accept any bid for the Brazilian midfielder, however.

