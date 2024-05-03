Man City told Guardiola is heading for ‘exit’ amid 115 charges as serial winner is ready for ‘fresh challenge’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been tipped to leave the club by former Everton chief Keith Wyness, who thinks the Spaniard is ready for a fresh challenge.

Guardiola’s existing contract at Man City runs until 2025 and there has been plenty of speculation relating to the manager’s long-term future.

Indeed, reports from Spain recently claimed that Guardiola will leave the club upon his current contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

It was reported that spending many years away from his family along with ‘living alone in Manchester’ has taken a ‘mental and physical’ toll on the 53-year-old boss.

Of course, Man City will try their best to secure Guardiola down to a new contract, but the world-class coach will have the final say over his future.

Since arriving in England in 2016, he’s had unprecedented amounts of success. Winning five of the last six Premier League titles, with a sixth potentially on the way this year, Guardiola has enjoyed an unbelievable stint with the club.

However, with 115 outstanding financial charges hanging over the club’s head, Man City could face punishment if found guilty and Guardiola could leave on the back of that.

Guardiola tipped to leave

Regardless of what happens with the 115 charges, Wyness thinks that Guardiola is naturally coming towards the end of his time with Man City anyway.

The former Everton chief thinks that the 53-year-old is ready for a fresh challenge and his exit could coincide with the results of the 115 charges.

“He’s always said that he’s been given assurances that City have done nothing wrong,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“But I think he’s coming towards the end of his natural time at the club anyway, maybe one or two seasons down the road.

“I think he may be ready for a fresh challenge. There’s no doubt that he’s at the top of his game and he’s a superb manager, but everything has its time.

“I think his exit may coincide with the results of these cases. It may just be for football reasons after all.”

Losing a manager like Guardiola would be a hammer blow to Man City, but given the club’s resources, they would fancy themselves to land a suitable replacement.

Guardiola himself hasn’t stated that he will be leaving the club anytime soon, although he has hinted that he would like to work as a national team coach one day.

“I would like to experience living through a World Cup, a Euro Cup, a Copa America, whatever it may be,” Guardiola told ESPN.

“I would like to experience that. I don’t know when, in five, ten, fifteen years, but I would like to play in a World Cup as a coach.”

