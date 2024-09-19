Man City transfer ‘closed’ as Argentine will ‘have to’ join in January, with ruthless streak displayed

Manchester City have no interest in letting Claudio Echeverri return to River Plate again

Manchester City reportedly ‘don’t want to know anything’ about River Plate wanting to keep Claudio Echeverri beyond January, and they don’t want to budge on the transfer terms, meaning the star ‘will have to’ join in the winter.

City made the decision to sign Echeverri in January, having seen him impress in Argentina. He signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, moving for approximately £12.5million.

He was allowed to remain with River Plate on loan until January, before heading to the Etihad in the winter.

It has been reported that the Argentinian side want to keep Echeverri beyond January, but TNT Sports Argentina state City will be ruthless and demand that he joins.

Indeed, it’s said City ‘don’t want to know anything’ about River Plate’s desire, and in their mind, the ‘issue remains closed’.

River Plate’s general secretary has himself confirmed that City don’t want to let Echeverri stay, and he will therefore ‘have to go to England’ in January.

But the report does state that there is a chance the situation changes, with Pep Guardiola having to make a decision on whether the youngster is in his plans immediately.

City have wealth of attacking-midfield talent

Echeverri, 18, has played almost entirely as an attacking-midfielder in his 37-game career to date.

At City, seven players who are capable of playing in that position have already featured this season.

Those are: Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

As such, there is a good chance that Echeverri is not immediately required at City.

It has been stated that he could be allowed to leave on loan again in the winter, and River Plate will clearly put themselves at the head of the queue if that happens.

City plotting big transfers

Beyond a man who is already a City player joining, the Premier League champions are plotting some big signings.

Jamal Musiala is firmly on their radar, and it was recently suggested City were top of the pile for him, though TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich are ramping up efforts to tie him down.

Xavi Simons is also said to be on the radar, as a long-term replacement for the potentially departing De Bruyne.

Sticking in the attacking-midfield position, Eberechi Eze is also frequently being linked with City.

How has Echeverri been faring

River Plate want Echeverri to remain with them given his form in 2024.

Indeed, this calendar year, the 18-year-old has scored four goals and assisted another three.

In terms of his overall senior stats with River Plate, Echeverri has four goals and five assists in 37 matches.

Whether or not he is immediately ready for a place in the City side remains to be seen.

In Julian Alvarez’s first season with the Citizens after he was also loaned back to River Plate, though, he scored 17 goals and provided five assists.

But he had been putting up better numbers in Argentina than Echeverri has, so he may struggle to follow suit.

