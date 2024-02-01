Man City transfer confirmed, as manager names four different positions versatile star can play

Manchester City have loaned Josh Wilson-Esbrand to Cardiff City on the back of cutting his prior loan spell with Reims short, and the versatile star’s new manager has hinted at mass positional changes.

Wilson-Esbrand, 21, has spent the first half of the campaign loaned to French side Reims. The left-footer was recalled earlier on Thursday and Man City have now confirmed the England Under-21 international has joined Cardiff City on a six-month loan.

Responding to the move, Wilson-Esbrand told Cardiff City TV: “I’m very privileged to be here. I’m happy to get to know the boys and help the team.

“I’m just looking forward to going out there and trying to push this team as far as we can get.

“For me, I just want to be as efficient as I can in the final third. I want to play as often as I can, rack up the minutes, rack up the games and as a team, just push as far as possible.”

Wilson-Esbrand operated primarily played at left-back during his half-season in France.

However, he also featured in an attacking midfield role and Cardiff boss, Erol Bulut, put forward two additional positions his new recruit might play over the coming months.

“First of all, he comes from a really big team, Manchester City,” said Bulut. “He’s been on loan at Reims and also in the Championship with Coventry City, where he played in the Play-Offs.

“I see in him some good offensive actions, positive on the ball and good crosses. As a full-back, a wing-back and a winger, he can add a lot of things.

“He gives us flexibility, that’s important. I spoke to him about what kind of style we play and where I see him as a player, not only as a left-back, but also as a winger.

“For Reims, I was watching, he was also playing as a number 8, he did quite well in that position. It’s good that he is flexible.”

