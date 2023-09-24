Man City transfer miss prompts new plan for keeper signing in swoop to fend off rivals

Manchester City are already plotting a swoop for Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young, a report has claimed.

Young is only 16 years of age, but has been identified as a talent with a bright future between the sticks and Man City do not want to be beaten to him. That’s according to The Sun on Sunday, which claims the Premier League champions are planning to try and sign the keeper.

The report explains how Man City originally wanted to sign another young Sunderland keeper, Toby Bell, but ultimately lost out on him to Chelsea. Now, they want to make sure they win the race for Young instead.

A leading agency has quickly taken control of Young’s career, which could facilitate a big move for the teenager in the future, even though the Black Cats have him under contract for another two years.

Anthony Patterson (another academy graduate) and Nathan Bishop (who recently moved from Manchester United) are currently ahead of Young for a first-team place in Sunderland’s goalkeeping department.

Man City’s main goalkeeper remains Ederson, while Stefan Ortega has stayed on as his deputy despite interest from Bayern Munich over the summer.

At his age, there wouldn’t be too many expectations for Young to break into the first-team setup immediately, but he could continue his development in an elite academy.

Mowbray already impressed by Young

For now, he will remain in the Sunderland system, where he has already caught the attention of first-team boss Tony Mowbray thanks to his efforts in pre-season.

After a 3-2 win over New Mexico United in July, Mowbray said: “We are a bit frustrated that we lost two goals in the last four minutes because it would have been fantastic for Matty, who had a brilliant game and in the first half was amazing, to get a clean sheet on his first start.”

Young has since been featuring regularly for Sunderland’s under-21s, which implies he is ahead of schedule with his development so far and could take his game to greater heights in the long term.

