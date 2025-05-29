Man City accelerate move for standout Ligue 1 attacker as star says YES

Manchester City are accelerating their pursuit of Lyon’s prodigious talent Rayan Cherki, with sources revealing the 21-year-old has expressed a strong desire to join Pep Guardiola’s side and has said yes to the move.

After missing out on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Man City have turned their attention to versatile attacking midfielder Cherki, who believes a move to the Etihad aligns with his ambition to compete at the highest level. TEAMtalk can confirm City have initiated contact with Lyon to hammer out the details of a potential transfer, signalling their intent to bolster their midfield creativity in the upcoming window.

Cherki, a France U21 international, has long been regarded as one of Europe’s brightest prospects. His standout performances in Ligue 1 and the Europa League this season—where he notched 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances—have caught the eye of several elite clubs. His ability to operate as a No. 10, on either wing, or in tight spaces, combined with his elite dribbling and vision, makes him a natural fit for Guardiola’s possession-based system.

Sources suggest Cherki has a release clause of £20million (€24m / $27m), which represents a bargain for a player of his potential. This has prompted City to act swiftly.

While Cherki is emerging a priority, City are also maintaining their interest in Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White. The 25-year-old Englishman, now valued at around £70-80m (up to €95m / $108m) by Forest, offers a different profile with his work rate and versatility in midfield.

However, his significantly higher price tag could see City prioritise Cherki as a cost-effective option to replace some of the creativity lost in their squad and allow for further spending on other areas of the team.

The prospect of working under Guardiola, despite concerns about the manager’s system stifling flair players like Jack Grealish, appears to be a key factor in Cherki’s decision. With Lyon open to a sale and Cherki’s contract nearing its final year, City are well-positioned to secure his signature.

Manchester United have also been linked with Cherki after he shone against them in the Europa League.

But it emerged earlier on Thursday that City have entered talks to make Cherki their new No. 10, and they are now ramping up their pursuit of him.

Cherki failed to join Lyon’s French rivals Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He could soon be set for an exciting challenge in the Premier League instead.

