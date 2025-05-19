Manchester City have accelerated their efforts to sign Tijjani Reijnders by reportedly forging an ‘agreement’ on personal terms with the star, though they are at loggerheads with AC Milan over his transfer value.

Man City have made Reijnders their main target for the No 8 role in midfield. Pep Guardiola’s side are gearing up for a major squad rebuild this summer and midfield is one of the key areas that will be bolstered.

With Ilkay Gundogan seemingly past his best and Bernardo Silva potentially moving on, City hope to land Reijnders to add more quality and energy to their engine room.

City have opened discussions with both Reijnders’ camp and Milan as they try to beat other clubs such as Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid to the 26-year-old’s capture.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has provided an update on the situation. He claims City’s new director of football Hugo Viana has reached a provisional ‘agreement on personal terms’ with Reijnders’ agent.

The player is ‘enthusiastic’ about joining City as he ‘dreams’ of playing and improving under Guardiola.

Reijnders is ‘prioritising’ a move to the Etihad over any other suitors as he is a ‘great admirer’ of Guardiola’s legendary Barca spell and feels the 54-year-old coach can help transform him into a world-class midfielder.

While Milan have given City the green light to open discussions over a possible move, the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Saturday that City have made a verbal proposal worth €60million (£50.5m / $68m) for the Netherlands star.

That offer was rejected though, and Viana is planning to return with an improved €70m (£59m / $79m) bid.

We understand Milan are holding firm and want City to get closer to their huge €90m (£76m / $101m) asking price before letting Reijnders leave Italy.

City set for more big spending

Negotiations will continue in the coming weeks as City are eager to partner Reijnders with Rodri in midfield for next season.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 31 that City had registered their interest in the Serie A star by making an enquiry over his availability.

Sources state that French left-back Theo Hernandez is another Milan star City are considering moving for.

The FA Cup finalists paid Porto £50m in January to sign Nico Gonzalez as a backup for Rodri in the defensive midfield position.

Not only are they eyeing Reijnders next, but they also need a No 10 to succeed from iconic figure Kevin De Bruyne.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is their top target, while Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest is their plan B.

