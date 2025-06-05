Manchester City have struck a deal to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a lower price than many expected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man City have been on the lookout for a new left-back for some time. While Josko Gvardiol has impressed there, he was mainly viewed as a centre-half before moving to the Etihad.

City want a recognised left-back to compete with the likes of Nico O’Reilly and Gvardiol for a starting spot from next season onwards.

The Cityzens quickly identified Ait-Nouri as a great market opportunity. He has impressed with his attacking performances down the left flank for Wolves, while the Algerian is also keen to secure a move and has rejected offers to extend his contract at Molineux beyond June 2026.

City recently entered talks with Wolves over Ait-Nouri and Romano has now provided a big update.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the journalist has revealed that City have today (Thursday) sealed a ‘club-to-club agreement’ with Wolves for Ait-Nouri to join.

It has previously been suggested the 23-year-old could cost City £50million (€59m / $68m), though Pep Guardiola’s side have managed to drive down that price.

Instead, Romano states that the ‘total fee [is] close to €40m’ (£34m / $46m). That means they have saved around £16m for their other transfer dealings.

Ait-Nouri ‘accepted [the] City project earlier this week’ and will undergo a medical ‘on Saturday’.

Reijnders, Cherki also targets for Man City

Central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is also due to have a medical at City this weekend. He was the first player City struck a deal for this summer, with Romano giving the move his ‘here we go’ stamp of approval on Wednesday.

City will pay AC Milan an initial fee of €55-57m for Reijnders, while the deal could rise to €70m (£59m / $80m) through bonuses.

Next up on City’s wish list is Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who has been identified as a successor for Kevin De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 29 that City are intensifying their pursuit of Cherki after he said yes to the move.

City have since launched their opening bid for the 21-year-old playmaker, though they have been told by Lyon they must nearly double it.

Man City transfer news: Phillips latest; Real Madrid claim

