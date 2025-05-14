There is an ‘agreement’ in place between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of Florian Wirtz, with the player reportedly flying to England for crunch talks as Bayern Munich set a timeline for their own deal.

Wirtz’s future looks set to be one of the big topics in the early stages of the summer transfer window. His superb form at Leverkusen has seen him emerge as a top target for Man City, Bayern and Real Madrid.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has agreed to replace Carlo Ancelotti in charge of Real Madrid and he is eager for Wirtz to follow him to the Bernabeu.

But according to Sacha Tavolieri of Sky Sports, Madrid are currently behind City and Bayern in the race as Alonso will have less influence on transfers in the Spanish capital.

There is currently a major battle between City and Bayern for the attacking midfielder’s services. Bayern have reached an agreement over a five-year contract with Wirtz’s camp, though Leverkusen could scupper that move as they do not want to sell their star man to a direct rival.

This has seen City and Leverkusen reach a ‘verbal agreement’ as they enter ‘advanced talks’ over Wirtz’s potential transfer fee.

City appear to have first refusal from Leverkusen’s end as they would much rather sell to a club abroad.

Bayern are preparing an opening offer worth around €100million (£84m / $112m) for Wirtz, which will likely be rejected as it will not meet Leverkusen’s demands. City are willing to pay more money for the Germany ace and could get closer to Leverkusen’s €150m (£126m / $168m) asking price.

Christian Falk, senior reporter at German outlet Bild, claims Wirtz and his entourage flew into England on Tuesday for face-to-face talks with City chiefs.

City manager Pep Guardiola has handpicked Wirtz as the perfect replacement for Kevin De Bruyne and has spoken personally with him.

READ MORE 🌐 Romano confirms Man City hunting lightning-fast Newcastle star to replace Etihad hero

Florian Wirtz battle ramps up

Bayern are willing to wait until next year for the 22-year-old if Leverkusen refuse to lower their demands this summer. But that could be a risky strategy as City edge closer to landing him.

The player has yet to make a final decision on his next move. His family are enticed by the prospect of him joining Bayern, though Wirtz himself is also keen on starring abroad with either City or Madrid.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that City will move for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White if they miss out on Wirtz.

City officials have been left underwhelmed by the lack of top-quality No 10s on the market. They are admirers of Bayern’s own Jamal Musiala but know it would be extremely difficult to prise him out of Bavaria.

Bayern’s agreement with Wirtz over personal terms was revealed on Saturday, though City are ready to challenge them all the way as they attempt to bring the supreme talent to the Premier League.

Man City transfer news: De Bruyne latest; star could join Tottenham

👉 Kevin De Bruyne ‘tempted’ by shock offer to join Man City’s Premier League rival

👉 Door open for Tottenham to land Man City star who ‘almost certainly’ won’t accept one route

👉 Man City could smash transfer record on £115m PL star after scouts dazzled

QUIZ: Higher or lower?