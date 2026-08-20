Man City step up winger move after agreeing Savinho deal with Tottenham

Manchester City are progressing with a deal for Palmeiras winger Allan Elias after terms were agreed for Savinho’s move to Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The 22-year-old is now emerging as City’s preferred solution to provide attacking cover following Savinho’s imminent departure, with talks between Man City and Palmeiras advancing.

Allan has a €100million (£86m) release clause, but TEAMtalk understands the deal currently being discussed could be completed for less than half that figure.

Palmeiras are willing to consider around €40m (£34m) for the winger, although their preference is to keep him until January.

City, however, want Allan now and are working to convince Palmeiras to allow the player to leave before the end of the Brazilian season.

A further factor working in City’s favour is the strong relationship between City Football Group and Palmeiras, which was strengthened by the previous deal for central defender Vitor Reis in 2025.

The Savinho transfer has been ongoing since July, but terms have now been agreed and Tottenham are finally on the brink of completing the Brazilian’s move to north London.

Spurs are also pushing to sign City’s Omar Marmoush, with the two departures potentially bringing City close to £150m in transfer income, with Savinho costing around £85m.

That has accelerated City’s work on Elias, who is viewed as an attacking option capable of helping cover the loss of Savinho.

Elias is understood to be keen on the move, while City Football Group are also keen to bring him into their structure.

TEAMtalk understands the current plan would be to sign Elias now and then assess his situation again in January, when City can decide whether he is ready to stay with the first team or whether another move would be more suitable for his development.

Palmeiras would ideally like to retain him until January, but City are pushing for an immediate agreement and the willingness to discuss a fee in the region of €40m gives them encouragement although they are likely wanting more for the deal to happen now.

Talks are continuing, with City now working to complete the next piece of their attacking reshuffle after Savinho’s move to Tottenham was agreed.

Meanwhile, City have been credited with interest in a Manchester United midfield target.