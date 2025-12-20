Man City winger Savinho could be on the move

Manchester City winning the race for Antoine Semenyo could spell trouble for Savinho and one of his Etihad team-mates, our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed.

Semenyo has proven himself to be one of the Premier League’s most fearsome attackers, setting him up for a major transfer away from Bournemouth in January. The new contract he signed in July includes a £65million release clause that is active during the early part of the winter window.

That clause drops to £50m by the end of the campaign, though Semenyo is expected to move next month as clubs do not want to miss out on his capture.

Man City are fighting Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the winger, who has managed eight goals and three assists in 16 league matches so far this term.

Semenyo linking up with Pep Guardiola could start an overhaul of City’s winger ranks. When asked about the situation, Jones told us that Savinho and Oscar Bobb are both under threat.

“Savinho got 20 minutes off the bench against West Ham United and recently that’s been about the best he can hope for in the league,” the journalist said.

“If City win the race to sign Semenyo I really do think there is fresh doubt about Savinho’s place in the squad.

“It’ll be a big decision because they only just gave him a new deal, but I still question why they did that.

“Tottenham definitely made a mark on him and from what I’m told he seemed interested, because he would become such a significant player for them.

“City also have a decision to make on Oscar Bobb if offers come in, and it’s a situation where I can potentially see some movement.

“But I do think the interest in Savinho is still there from Spurs if their other targets like Semenyo, Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande prove out of reach.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham may return for Savinho

Spurs made an approach for Savinho in the summer and were confident about completing a deal after learning he was keen on the move.

However, Spurs failed to meet City’s €70million (£61m) asking price, which saw the Brazilian stay put and sign a new contract at the Etihad.

Bobb’s price tag has yet to emerge, though previous reports have valued him at €25m (£22m).

Returning to Semenyo, Fraser Fletcher has reported for us that City are viewed as frontrunners in the busy transfer chase.

City have advanced in talks with Semenyo’s entourage and believe personal terms could soon be in place.

With the Ghana ace unlikely to firmly consider a move to Spurs, Liverpool and Man Utd are City’s main competitors for the deal.

The fact ex-Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes now works for Liverpool could give them an advantage, while United have presented their vision to Semenyo to try and convince him on a switch to Old Trafford.

Man City transfer news: Semenyo stance; Rodri replacement

Our sources have indicated that Semenyo would prefer to join either City or Liverpool out of all his suitors.

With Rodri still struggling with injury problems, City are exploring the market for potential midfield additions.

City scouts have been dazzled by the ‘nearest thing to Rodri’.