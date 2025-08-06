Roma accelerate talks for Man City star as key hurdle revealed – sources

AS Roma are intensifying their efforts to sign Argentine sensation Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City, though negotiations have hit a snag, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who moved to Man City from River Plate in January 2024 and stayed on loan at his childhood club until December, is a prime target for Roma’s ongoing squad overhaul under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The sticking point in talks centres on the deal’s structure. Roma are ready to sweeten their offer, proposing a loan with an option to buy for around €33million (£29m / $38m), coupled with a €40m (£35m / $46m) buy-back clause to appease City.

However, TEAMtalk understands Pep Guardiola’s side prefer a “dry” loan, ensuring Echeverri returns to the Etihad after gaining European experience. Guardiola remains firm that a permanent sale is off the table, viewing the young star as a long-term asset.

Echeverri, often compared to Lionel Messi in his homeland for his flair and vision, favours a move to Roma over other suitors in Ligue 1 and Spain.

Girona, part of the City Football Group, have also held discussions with City about a potential loan, but the teenager has shown a clear preference for the Italian capital.

Roma have upped the ante, even sending an official to the UK to accelerate talks, signalling their determination to secure the deal.

The deadlock reflects a broader tug-of-war over how top clubs manage their young talents. Echeverri’s record at River Plate — five goals and three assists in 35 games — underlines his potential, and a stint in Serie A could sharpen his skills against top-tier defences.

With Roma eager to pair him with talents like compatriots Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule, their latest push could force City to compromise. Echeverri has hinted he could make the move by commenting ‘Topp Amigo’ on Soule’s latest Instagram post featuring him during Roma’s 2-0 win over Lens in pre-season.

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that there is a strong possibility Echeverri will end up at Roma this summer.

As the transfer window nears its climax, all eyes are on whether Roma’s persistence will land their man or if City’s caution will prevail.

Man City squad going through big changes

It has been a busy year for City as Guardiola continues to revamp his squad. They signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in January and have added yet more new players to the squad this summer.

Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli, Sverre Nypan and James Trafford have all arrived at the Etihad.

The likes of Maximo Perrone, Divin Mubama and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey have been loaned out, while Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Scott Carson and Jacob Wright have left the club permanently.

Jack Grealish cost City a whopping £100m four years ago but is in talks to join Everton after falling down Guardiola’s pecking order.

