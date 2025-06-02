Manchester City are edging closer to making Rayan Ait-Nouri their first summer signing, David Ornstein has revealed, while Fabrizio Romano has also named two other players who could arrive at the Etihad in the coming weeks.

Man City have made a new addition at left-back a priority for this summer. Josko Gvardiol has done a great job operating there, but he is generally viewed as more of a centre-back.

City want an out-and-out left-back to complement Nico O’Reilly, who has enjoyed a breakout season after graduating from the club’s academy.

The Cityzens held interest in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, but the fact Liverpool are closing in on him has seen them turn their attention to Ait-Nouri instead.

Ornstein has confirmed that talks between City and Wolves over Ait-Nouri are underway, with Guardiola’s side ‘pursuing a deal’ for him.

While the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement, ‘all parties now expect the move to happen’.

Ait-Nouri has emerged as City’s ‘main left-back target’ and they are ramping up their efforts to bring him in. This comes after they made an enquiry about his availability on May 26.

The exact cost of the raid has yet to emerge, though the 23-year-old has previously been valued at around £50million (€59m / $68m).

Romano has also weighed in on the situation, stating that the deal is ‘on’. City are ‘very confident’ they will sign Ait-Nouri as he is eager to make the switch.

Romano adds that City are poised to make contact for Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento once Ait-Nouri is captured, as the Englishman is their ‘main target’ for the right-back position.

City have identified Livramento as a perfect successor for Kyle Walker, who will leave City permanently this summer after returning from his loan spell at AC Milan.

But the Livramento deal will be ‘difficult’ for City as Newcastle are desperate to keep him. The talented 22-year-old is a key part of their long-term project, and it would be a big blow to see him join a direct competitor.

READ MORE ‼ Man Utd eyeing ‘controversial’ signing of Man City star after brutal Club World Cup snub

Young striker to have Man City medical

One deal City are set to complete is that of teenage striker Mahamadou Sangare. The 18-year-old recently opted to run down his Paris Saint-Germain contract and leave on a free transfer.

As per Romano, Sangare ‘will undergo a medical’ ahead of joining City on a ‘long-term deal’.

The transfer is part of City’s strategy of signing the best young players around and helping to either develop them into first-team stars or sell them on for profit.

City are incredibly busy in the transfer market as they are also locked in talks for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki and AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders.

Cherki can be signed for around €30m (£25m / $34m) as his Lyon contract will expire in 12 months’ time. Reijnders, though, could cost as much as €75m (£63m / $86m) as Milan are refusing to sell on the cheap.

Man City transfer news: Surprise move; bid made

👉 Man City to complete deal for ex-Liverpool man Jurgen Klopp loves

👉 Man City to quickly complete sublime signing after launching official bid

POLL: City’s best signing from a different Prem side in the last decade