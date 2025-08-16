Man City receive bid for senior star, with world-class signing to follow triple exit

Galatasaray have accelerated their efforts to sign Ederson by making a formal bid, with Fabrizio Romano revealing what needs to happen before a deal can be struck – and it could be one of several transfers Manchester City are involved in over the coming days and weeks.

Ederson was hoping to head to Saudi Arabia last summer in order to pick up a major pay day before he considers retirement. However, the goalkeeper stayed at the Etihad as no Saudi club matched the price tag set by Man City.

Ederson went on to play 40 times for City last term, keeping 13 clean sheets. It was a season to forget for Pep Guardiola’s side as they went trophyless and dropped down to third in the Premier League.

City have been working hard to revamp their ageing squad across the two 2025 transfer windows and the goalkeeping position falls under that remit.

They have re-signed James Trafford from Burnley. And with Gianluigi Donnarumma another target – more on him later – Ederson is expected to move on.

As per Romano, Galatasaray have sent an ‘official bid’ for Ederson, which is worth ‘in the region of €10m’ (£9m).

But it is set to be rejected as City will ‘ask for [a] higher fee’ before letting the Brazilian go.

Romano adds that ‘if Ederson leaves, Donnarumma can join City’.

The Paris Saint-Germain star ‘has already opened doors to City’ and there will be ‘no issues on personal terms’.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 18 that Galatasaray are in discussions with City to take Ederson to Turkey.

Donnarumma set to replace Ederson

City may have brought in Trafford, but they see Donnarumma as a fantastic opportunity to land a world-class keeper. Donnarumma is free to leave PSG after being replaced by Lucas Chevalier.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk back in June that City had made an enquiry for Donnarumma.

It was claimed on Thursday that the two parties have already agreed personal terms.

As the Italian is in the final year of his contract, PSG could let him leave for a cut-price fee of £40m or less.

City could announce the sales of Ederson and two more players before the potential arrival of Donnarumma.

They have agreed to sell James McAtee to Nottingham Forest for an initial £22m. The deal could rise to £30m through bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Forest have also opened talks for McAtee’s City team-mate Rico Lewis. They are confident Lewis wants to join but will need to pay significant money as City rate the versatile 20-year-old highly.

