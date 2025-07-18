Galatasaray have sent Manchester City an opening offer for Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk how much money Pep Guardiola’s side want before agreeing to sell this summer.

Ederson arrived at the Etihad in summer 2017 when Man City paid Benfica £35million to make him their new keeper. Ederson has helped to revolutionise the way Premier League keepers play out from the back, shining in Guardiola’s possession-based system and playing a key role in City’s success.

He has made 372 appearances for City in all competitions, keeping 168 clean sheets. Ederson has helped City to win the Champions League, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, among other silverware.

But Ederson’s time in Manchester is coming to an end, as he looks set to be sold as part of Guardiola’s squad revamp.

Ederson’s future away from City is becoming clearer, as sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Galatasaray have officially entered discussions to sign the 29-cap Brazil international.

The Super Lig champions are confident about signing Ederson after receiving a positive signal from the player and have made their first approach to City.

Ederson has given his full availability to join Galatasaray, even showing willingness to lower his wages to make the move possible. The 31-year-old is impressed by Galatasaray’s project and is now keen on making the switch this summer.

Sources state that Galatasaray have already sent a bid to City for Ederson. A fee of around €15m (£13m / $17.5m) could be enough to reach a full agreement, as he has just one year left on his contract.

However, the Turkish giants hope to negotiate a lower transfer fee and will use both the player’s desire to move and his contract situation as leverage.

TEAMtalk understands Ederson and Galatasaray are confident the deal will be completed soon.

Ederson has had many successful years in England but is now ready for a new challenge, with Istanbul emerging as his most likely next destination.

Ter Stegen a potential replacement for Ederson

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on June 13 that there is a concrete chance Ederson will leave City this summer.

Sources have confirmed to us that City have shortlisted Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a possible replacement for Ederson. They are keeping tabs on the German’s situation in case he is forced out of Barcelona.

So far this summer, City have sold Kyle Walker to Burnley and allowed both Kevin De Bruyne and Scott Carson to leave on free transfers.

Ederson could be the next to depart, with other players such as Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish also up for sale.

In order to revitalise their squad, City have added to their busy January window by signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

Ederson could become the latest big name to join Galatasaray as they look to defend their league crown and go far in the Champions League.

Okan Buruk’s side have captured Leroy Sane on a free transfer from Bayern Munich and are also in advanced talks to re-sign Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli.

Man City transfer news: Barca battle; Forest interest

City are understood to be in the mix for coveted Dutch starlet Kees Smit, who is earning a big reputation at AZ.

But the 19-year-old midfielder has confirmed Barca are also hoping to land him.

Another City star who could be on the move is picking up strong interest from Germany, though Nottingham Forest want to get him first.

