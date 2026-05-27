Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United

Manchester City have shifted into overdrive in their bid to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, with sources indicating a deal worth close to £100million is now moving into advanced stages.

The 23-year-old England international has emerged as a key target for Man City as they look to refresh their midfield options. Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block, with sources suggesting an agreement in principle is already in place.

City are understood to be the clear favourites for his signature, prompting rival clubs to turn their attention elsewhere.

Anderson, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35m move in 2024, has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season.

His dynamic box-to-box style, technical ability and leadership qualities have made him one of the most sought-after young talents in English football.

Sources close to both clubs now anticipate significant progress on the transfer within the next 48 hours.

A fee approaching nine figures would represent a significant investment but reflects Anderson’s rapid rise and long-term potential.

Forest are prepped for his exit and are believed to value their star asset highly after his impressive contributions in the league and Europe.

Watch out for moves for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels after the Anderson deal is completed.

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Man Utd, Arsenal lose out to Man City

For City, securing Anderson would add youthful energy and depth to a midfield that has seen notable changes in recent windows. The move aligns with their strategy of acquiring homegrown talent capable of immediate impact while offering years of service at the Etihad.

Rivals, including Manchester United and Arsenal, had monitored the situation closely but are now said to be focusing on alternative targets as City’s momentum builds and the deal advances.

Anderson himself is excited by the prospect of joining City’s squad, viewing it as the next step in his career.

As the summer transfer window intensifies, all eyes remain on this high-profile deal being concluded swiftly. It marks the next step for a supreme talent, while it is understood he would have loved to have worked under Pep Guardiola but his next move was decided on factors outside who the manager was.

Elsewhere, my colleague Graeme Bailey has revealed that City have approved the sale of a Tottenham Hotspur target.