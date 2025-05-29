Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Rayan Cherki, with a top source revealing Manchester City have made him a key target alongside another playmaker.

Cherki has been cleared to leave Lyon this summer after the club prevented him from joining French rivals Paris Saint-Germain last year. The right winger/central attacking midfielder can be signed for a bargain fee of around £20-25million (up to €30m / $34m) as his contract is due to expire in June 2026.

Cherki has had a brilliant season, having been Lyon’s main source of creativity and notched 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances.

He was one of just two players outside of title winners PSG to make it into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Man Utd are big admirers of Cherki – particularly after he scored twice against them in the Europa League – and have held discussions with Lyon over a possible deal.

But it emerged on Tuesday that Man City could beat United to the 21-year-old’s capture.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he has revealed that City have ‘made contact’ with Lyon and started ‘initial talks’ to try and secure Cherki’s signature.

The Cityzens have identified Cherki as a new target for the No 10 role which was left vacant following the departure of Etihad icon Kevin De Bruyne.

Cherki is ‘top of City’s list’ alongside Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White. City had been hoping to make Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz their new playmaker, but they walked away from such talks due to the costs involved.

Romano ended his update by adding that Cherki is ‘aware of City’s interest’.

Cherki could join City over United

The former France U21 international represents a bargain option given the fact he is available for £25m or less.

Cherki is a mercurial talent who has brilliant game intelligence, which could help him to thrive under Pep Guardiola. He can dribble past opposition defenders with ease, makes clever runs and has a keen eye for a pass.

There have been concerns about the youngster’s attitude but if Guardiola can get this right then it could prove to be a masterful signing.

It was claimed on May 20 that United want to partner Cherki with Matheus Cunha in the two No 10 roles amid uncertainty over Bruno Fernandes’ future.

Two days later, it emerged that United hold ‘strong interest’ in Cherki and have entered talks with Lyon for him.

Now, however, there is a serious chance he will join United’s local rivals.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Gibbs-White remains a firm candidate to succeed from De Bruyne in the central attacking midfield role.

Forest value Gibbs-White at between £60-70m (up to €84m / $94m) and City are open to meeting that price tag.

The Englishman is keen on making the move after learning that City are intensifying their efforts to sign him.

Man City transfer news: Target alters plans; exit update

