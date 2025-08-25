Gianluigi Donnarumma to Man City ‘imminent’ as final hurdle revealed

Manchester City are accelerating towards the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma, with talks ‘progressing well’ but one ‘last key detail’ needing to be ironed out.

PSG want to sell Donnarumma this summer as his contract expires in June 2026 and they have been unable to reach an agreement over an extension. Donnarumma has been left disappointed by PSG’s wage offer, particularly after he played a starring role in their Champions League triumph – and quadruple – last term.

After admitting defeat in renewal talks with Donnarumma, PSG signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille as his replacement.

Manchester United considered a move for Italy’s No 1, but it is now rivals Man City who are poised to complete a stunning deal for him.

City have already re-signed James Trafford from Burnley this summer but see Donnarumma’s availability as an opportunity not to be missed.

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his contract situation means City have the chance to sign him for a reduced price.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, City are ‘one step away’ from signing the elite shot-stopper.

Pep Guardiola’s side have ‘moved quickly and efficiently to complete the deal’.

City have been ‘closely monitoring the situation for some time’ and have ramped up talks after getting the ‘green light’ from PSG.

These discussions are ‘progressing well’, with City set to land Donnarumma for below his actual valuation. PSG initially demanded €50m (£43m) for Donnarumma, but City are aiming to strike a deal for £30-40m.

A full agreement between City and PSG is thought to be ‘imminent’, though the final hurdle is that Ederson needs to leave before Donnarumma can officially join.

Ederson to make way for Gianluigi Donnarumma at Man City

Turkish giants Galatasaray are pushing to sign Ederson and have already had a €10m (£9m) bid for him rejected by City.

The Cityzens ideally want €25m (£22m) for the Brazilian, though Galatasaray are trying to get him for a lower price.

It emerged on Sunday that City have agreed personal terms with Donnarumma as they edge closer to his signing.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City are confident of landing him for a bargain fee of £30m.

The deal will come as a huge blow to Trafford, who will find it very difficult to become City’s No 1 if Donnarumma joins.

