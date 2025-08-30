Man City make firm Gianluigi Donnarumma decision as PSG face expensive problem

Manchester City remain in talks to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain but have no intention of meeting his colossal wage demands, according to a report.

Donnarumma is available for transfer after being replaced by Lucas Chevalier at PSG. The Champions League holders swooped for Chevalier after failing to agree a new contract with Donnarumma.

With Donnarumma’s current terms expiring in June 2026, PSG want to sell the goalkeeper this summer while they can still get a reasonable fee for him.

Initially, it was rivals Manchester United who were heavily linked with Italy’s No 1, but Man City are now frontrunners to complete a deal.

While Pep Guardiola’s side have already re-signed James Trafford from Burnley this summer, they see Donnarumma’s availability as an amazing opportunity to land one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

As per the Mirror, Donnarumma currently earns an eye-watering £500,000 a week at PSG and would ideally like to continue on these wages when moving to the Premier League.

City, however, have a ‘clear stance’ on the matter and are ‘not prepared’ to pay the 26-year-old this much.

Currently, Erling Haaland is the only City player earning more than Donnarumma, taking home a reported £525,000 per week.

City do not feel Donnarumma warrants a far bigger contract than some of their other top stars and have refused his salary request.

The report claims that Donnarumma could ‘cost PSG millions’. The French giants ‘are faced with having to subsidise Donnarumma’s wages’ in order to offload him before Monday’s transfer deadline.

If PSG refuse to do this, then they risk losing the 74-cap Italy international for an even lower price in one of the two 2026 transfer windows.

PSG have already dropped their asking price for Donnarumma significantly, showing their strong desire to get him off their books.

The Mirror report that PSG were initially holding out for £50m before selling Donnarumma, but they are now willing to do a deal at around £25m.

That represents a bargain fee for Donnarumma, who pulled off a host of world-class saves on PSG’s route to Champions League glory and a quadruple last term.

Although, a PSG expert has pointed out two weaknesses which show Donnarumma might not be the ideal keeper for Guardiola.

Ederson sale to help Donnarumma deal

The prospective signing is linked to Ederson’s exit. Galatasaray are in talks for the Brazilian keeper but have yet to meet City’s asking price.

Fellow keeper Stefan Ortega has been linked with a return to Germany, too.

Trafford will be extremely disappointed if Donnarumma arrives at the Etihad. Trafford has returned to City to become their new No 1 after shining at Burnley and breaking numerous records last season.

The Englishman will find it tough to get into Guardiola’s starting lineup if Donnarumma completes a move from PSG.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that City are confident about signing Donnarumma for £30m or less.

