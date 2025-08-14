Manchester City have taken a big step towards signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, with a report revealing how much he is expected to earn at the Etihad, while Manchester United have abandoned their pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Donnarumma has been left stunned as PSG have decided to go in a different direction by making Lucas Chevalier their new No 1. Donnarumma put in some amazing performances last season as PSG won the quadruple – which included their first ever Champions League title – but he now looks set to leave.

Donnarumma feels he has been unfairly treated by PSG during contract talks. His current deal expires in June 2026 and there have been several rounds of discussions in recent months to try and find a solution.

But no agreement could be struck as PSG reportedly wanted Donnarumma to take a pay cut, despite his importance to the team and his standing as one of the best keepers in the world.

PSG, though, will say that manager Luis Enrique simply wanted to go in a different direction by making Chevalier his new keeper.

Donnarumma is now poised to either be sold this summer or leave the French capital on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

His agent, Enzo Raiola, has repeatedly said the Premier League would be the ideal destination for his client. And such a move is advancing.

Man City have put themselves at the front of the queue to snap the 26-year-old up, and they have now agreed personal terms with him, as per Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Donnarumma will earn over €12m a year if the transfer reaches completion. That equates to around £200,000 per week.

News of City agreeing a contract with Donnarumma has been backed up by French outlet L’Equipe. It comes after Raiola entered talks with City officials recently.

Rivals Man Utd had looked into signing Italy’s No 1 as an upgrade for Andre Onana. Ruben Amorim would certainly be keen on having a world-class keeper such as Donnarumma in his team.

Gianluigi Donnarumma closing in on Man City move

But it emerged on Wednesday that United have decided against swooping for Donnarumma, leaving City in a far stronger position.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 17 that City had made an enquiry to learn about Donnarumma’s situation at PSG.

It emerged last week that the Cityzens were pushing to land him before United, and they could now achieve that aim.

Donnarumma’s arrival could coincide with Ederson leaving the Etihad. Ederson has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, and the Super Lig giants are working on finalising a deal with City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already re-signed James Trafford this summer, but he will have to act as backup for Donnarumma if the latter arrives.

Donnarumma set to eclipse Emi Martinez wages