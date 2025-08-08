Man City push to sign Ballon d’Or nominee before Man Utd in spectacular deal

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or following his sublime performances for Paris Saint-Germain last season, though he could be playing for a different club in the new campaign, with a journalist providing the latest amid interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Donnarumma kept 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances for PSG last season. The goalkeeper played a crucial role in PSG finally winning the Champions League, which has been the main objective for their owners since 2011.

It was also a very successful season for Luis Enrique’s side domestically, as they breezed to the Ligue 1 title while also triumphing in the French Cup and French Super Cup.

Donnarumma is up there as one of the best keepers in the world, though PSG could lose him in the near future.

His contract expires next summer and the French giants have not met his wage demands during talks over a renewal.

Donnarumma is therefore open to leaving either in the coming weeks or on a free transfer in 2026.

PSG have already prepared for his exit, agreeing a deal worth over €40million (£35m) to sign Lucas Chevalier from rivals Lille.

Man City, Man Utd and Bayern have all been alerted to the opportunity of signing Donnarumma for a cut-price fee.

As per Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla, a ‘tense battle’ for the 26-year-old has begun after PSG’s ‘lowball’ contract offer was rejected.

City hold ‘strong interest’ in Donnarumma as signing him is a ‘real passion’ for manager Pep Guardiola.

Despite the addition of James Trafford, City could swoop for Italy’s No 1 as well, because ‘Donnarumma is… Donnarumma’.

This effectively means City view the prospective deal as a market opportunity that cannot be passed up.

City will make a new approach to PSG ‘in the coming days’. They are willing to pay €25-30m (up to £26m) for Donnarumma, though it remains to be seen if PSG would agree to such a deal.

If PSG demand a far larger price, then City will take the risk and wait until next summer before re-entering talks for Donnarumma.

The report explains that City and Bayern are the current frontrunners to snap the former AC Milan star up, despite interest from other big clubs such as Man Utd and Chelsea.

READ MORE 👉 Tottenham ‘ramp up’ pursuit of Man City star after James Maddison injury blow

Man City leading Man Utd in Gianluigi Donnarumma race

Sky Sports confirmed on July 31 that United are indeed interested in Donnarumma as they look to find an elite replacement for Andre Onana.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that he is open to the challenge of joining United and helping them get back to challenging for major honours.

But, as mentioned, United will have to overcome rivals City to complete the signing. TEAMtalk revealed back in June that City had made an enquiry for Donnarumma, and our reporting has since been followed by multiple sources including Pedulla.

Donnarumma moving to the Etihad would see Ederson and Stefan Ortega fall further down the pecking order. Ederson has opted to stay for now, but that could change if Donnarumma arrives.

Ortega is already looking for a new club as he is no longer in Guardiola’s plans.

Man City news: Grealish latest; FFP updates

🌐 Grealish move to Everton hangs in balance with star favouring Tottenham – exclusive

🌐 ‘Eye-watering’ cost of Man City FFP case revealed as Chelsea also investigated

🌐 Man City ‘confident’ they’ll win FFP charges case amid clarity on relegation release clauses

City quiz: Higher or lower?