Man City AGREE Gianluigi Donnarumma signing, Ederson exit as transfer fees revealed

There will be big changes to Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping ranks on transfer deadline day, with Manchester City having agreed deals to sell Ederson and bring in Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain as his replacement.

Man City have already had a busy summer, signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Bettinelli, Sverre Nypan, Rayan Ait-Nouri and James Trafford. They have also offloaded players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Scott Carson, James McAtee and Callum Doyle.

Trafford has been City’s new first-choice keeper in recent weeks after re-joining the club from Burnley. However, that could soon change.

According to various reports including Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Donnarumma to City has now been agreed.

City have struck a deal with PSG worth an initial €35million plus €4m in add-ons, taking the total package to €39m (£34m).

Fabrizio Romano has given the transfer his ‘here we go’ confirmation, with Donnarumma set to undergo a medical ‘this afternoon’.

As per Romano, there is also a ‘verbal agreement’ in place for Ederson to join Fenerbahce, making room for Donnarumma in Guardiola’s squad.

Fenerbahce are due to pay City €13-14m (£11-12m) for Ederson, while personal terms are already in place.

Galatasaray have chased Ederson for much of the summer and previously had a bid for him worth €10m (£9m) rejected by City.

Galatasaray were unwilling to go much higher but have now missed out on the 32-year-old to their fierce rivals.

Ederson will now travel to Istanbul to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as a new Fenerbahce player.

Romano revealed on Sunday night that City are ‘planning Donnarumma’s medical’ as they work swiftly to land him before the 7pm deadline.

Man City racing towards Gianluigi Donnarumma capture

There were recently suggestions that Donnarumma’s move to City could stall amid concerns over his high wage demands.

However, City appear to have ironed those issues out, with the transfer now advancing quickly.

The Italy star is free to leave PSG as his contract expires in June 2026 and the two parties have been unable to agree an extension.

PSG have made Lucas Chevalier their new No 1, forcing Donnarumma to find a new club.

Manchester United were initially named as concrete suitors for the 26-year-old, but City are now primed to bring him to the Premier League.

Donnarumma vs Ederson