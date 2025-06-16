There is ‘no way back’ for Kyle Walker at Manchester City as the star fields offers from both the Premier League and other destinations, according to a journalist, while Pep Guardiola’s side are struggling to land their No 1 replacement target.

Walker has had an illustrious spell at the Etihad since joining Man City from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2017. City spent a reported £50million on the right-back and he proved to be worth every penny, making 319 appearances for the club and helping them win a host of silverware under Guardiola.

Walker’s honours at City include six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

The England international has been a fantastic servant for City but is no longer a guaranteed starter. Walker asked to leave in January and this prompted his winter transfer to AC Milan.

The Italian giants had the option to sign him permanently for €5m (£4m / $6m) this summer but have declined this opportunity after being left underwhelmed by his performances.

Walker is resultantly poised to return to City this summer, though he has not been named in the squad for the Club World Cup.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, it is ‘inevitable’ Walker will be joining a new club in the coming weeks as his time at City is ‘all but done’.

“It’s pretty certain there’s no way back at Man City,” O’Rourke told Football Insider when asked about Walker’s future.

“Obviously, he upset Guardiola by asking for that move in January to AC Milan.

“He went to Milan and the expectation was that he would make that loan deal permanent, but it ended in disappointment for Walker and for Milan.

“Heading into pre-season it looks like he will return to Manchester City.

“He’s in the final year of his contract and not in Pep Guardiola’s plans, it seems inevitable he will move on.

“Some Premier League clubs will look at it because he offers great experience.

“The player himself has had that taste of playing abroad and that’s something he could be interested in doing again long-term rather than on loan.

“There’ll be a lot of clubs looking at Kyle Walker and he won’t be short of offers. His future at City is all but done.”

Kyle Walker could join Turkish giant

According to respected Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Walker has entered talks with Fenerbahce over a potential two-year contract.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has greenlit the transfer and is pushing for the club to complete the deal as quickly as possible.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Newcastle United star Tino Livramento is a ‘main target’ for City as they look to move on from Walker and bolster the right-back position.

As per Romano, City began ‘negotiations’ with Newcastle in early June. However, these talks are ‘on standby’ as Newcastle are making the deal ‘complicated’.

The Magpies are refusing to drop their asking price for Livramento as they view him as a key player for their project and do not want to sell to a direct rival.

Newcastle have been tipped to demand as much as £70m (€82m / $95m) for the highly rated 22-year-old.

