£51.5m Man City duo wanted by German, Italian giants

Manchester City could face bids for two talented young forwards this summer, with top clubs around Europe reportedly queueing up for James McAtee and one of his Etihad team-mates.

McAtee spent two seasons out on loan at Sheffield United between 2022 and 2024 as he looked to gain first-team experience to aid his development. The attacking midfielder went on to register 14 goals and eight assists in 75 appearances for the Blades, helping them to gain promotion to the Premier League during his debut season at Bramall Lane.

The following campaign was one to forget for Sheff Utd as they were relegated on just 16 points, though McAtee remains a beloved player among the club’s fans.

McAtee returned to Man City last summer and managed seven goals in 27 matches under Pep Guardiola. He would love to establish himself as a key player at the Etihad, but that appears unlikely as City have added Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki to their forward line this year.

McAtee was left out of City’s squad for the Club World Cup and instead captained England to glory at the U21 Euros in Slovakia.

Guardiola has told reporters he wants a smaller squad for next season and McAtee is among those expected to be sold.

According to The Times, the playmaker is ‘set to leave’ City this summer and his most likely next destination is Germany.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart are the five main Bundesliga clubs vying to land him.

German clubs have had success with graduates of the City academy – such as Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens – and they believe McAtee is the next English starlet who could shine abroad.

McAtee’s potential suitors are hoping to land him for £25million (€29m / $34m), though TEAMtalk understands City would ideally like to get £30m (€35m / $41m) before selling.

Separate reports claim City could demand a buy-back option and a sell-on clause for McAtee. They want to be protected in the future in case the 22-year-old goes on to become a top star at the highest level.

Manchester United and Leeds United have both been linked with McAtee, while sources revealed to TEAMtalk on May 14 that Nottingham Forest are also admirers.

But the Salford-born ace is edging closer to heading to Germany, with Dortmund hoping to beat their domestic rivals to the deal.

As per Italian outlet Tuttosport, fellow City starlet Oscar Bobb could follow McAtee out of the club before the start of the new season.

Serie A giants Juventus have registered their interest in Bobb, who missed a majority of the last campaign with a broken leg.

Bobb has made City’s Club World Cup squad, despite his injury turmoil, and has played twice in the tournament so far.

Nevertheless, the Italian press state that Juve are spying a deal to make him their new right winger.

Juventus in for Man City starlet Oscar Bobb

There is uncertainty in the position as Nico Gonzalez left coaches disappointed during his first season in Turin and could be sold, while Juve are still weighing up whether to sign loanee Francisco Conceicao permanently.

Juve are fans of Bobb and think the 21-year-old would be a great addition to their attacking ranks. Although, the report from Tuttosport does note that it will be tough to sign him from City.

Guardiola wants to assess how Bobb returns from injury, and whether he can make a big impact for City in the 2025-26 campaign.

Bobb has been valued at around €25m (£21.5m / $29m) previously, though Guardiola’s stance means City will likely demand much more before agreeing to part ways this summer.

Plenty of clubs want to sign young players who are either leaving City or have left City recently, and for good reason. They have one of the best academy and coaching setups in the world, with players such as Cole Palmer, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia and Gittens all having spent time developing there.

