Kevin De Bruyne is urging Napoli to ramp up their interest in his former Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish, with a report explaining how the deal could affect rivals Manchester United.

De Bruyne has left the Etihad on a free transfer after Man City took the painful decision not to extend his contract. The attacking midfielder is one of City’s best-ever players but has been struggling with injury problems in recent seasons, which prompted the club’s tough stance.

The Belgian star, who will get a statue outside the Etihad, has joined Italian champions Napoli on a two-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

He will help Napoli defend their title, playing under serial winner Antonio Conte and alongside fellow Belgium star Romelu Lukaku.

De Bruyne also had interest from MLS outfit Chicago Fire and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but he opted to join Napoli so he could continue starring in the Champions League.

As per The Sun, the six-time Premier League winner ‘wants Napoli boss Conte to reunite him with Grealish’.

Conte ‘has been quizzing De Bruyne about Grealish‘ in recent days. Napoli have registered their interest in the English winger, and that interest could now accelerate as De Bruyne has given him a ‘glowing reference’.

The report explains how Everton are also keen on Grealish, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk on June 9 that the Toffees are planning talks over a loan deal.

However, Everton could miss out on Grealish as ‘the lure from Italy is stronger’. The 29-year-old looks up to De Bruyne and would likely jump at the chance to play alongside him in Naples.

As with De Bruyne, joining Napoli would give Grealish the chance to continue featuring in the Champions League, which would in turn boost his chances of getting back in the England squad.

Grealish will likely be looking at Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay for inspiration. He was sold by Manchester United last summer and went on to win Serie A’s MVP award for 2024-25.

The report adds that Napoli have £45million (€52.5m / $60.5m) to spend on their next left winger after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

They are keen on both Grealish and Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho ‘but will only buy one’. As such, if De Bruyne gets his way and Grealish joins Napoli, then United will have to sound out other potential suitors for Garnacho.

Man City could lose £50m on Jack Grealish

TEAMtalk understands City want around £50m (€58m / $67m) to sell Grealish. The fact Napoli have £45m to spend means the two parties should be able to reach a compromise after a few rounds of talks.

The Cityzens originally paid Aston Villa a whopping £100m for the Birmingham-born ace but are willing to take a big financial hit on him.

Pep Guardiola preferred to use players such as Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush at left wing in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 17 that Tottenham Hotspur are also in the frame to sign Grealish as they hunt Son Heung-min’s successor.

Although, Grealish will have to agree to a significant reduction on his reported £300,000-a-week wages to join either Spurs or Napoli.

Grealish’s departure from City seemed to be confirmed when he was left out of the squad for the Club World Cup.

When asked about the wide man recently, Guardiola said: “He had a conversation with the club and [we] decided [what was for] the best.

“Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn’t play last season is of course my decision. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest. Incredible love and respect [for him] and we decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place [at home] that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

“Without him it would have been more difficult in the year of the treble [2022-2023]. The fact is in the last two seasons he didn’t play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days and show again the quality he has.”

When asked if this meant away from City, Guardiola added: “I don’t know. Now we decide don’t come here and what happens I don’t know in the end. If we don’t find [another solution], he’s a player for Man City and he will be back.”

