Manchester City could re-enter the frame for West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta as the Brazilian has been cleared of all betting and spot-fixing charges, according to a report.

Paqueta arrived in the Premier League in August 2022 when West Ham agreed a club-record £51million deal with Lyon for his services. Since then, the attacking midfielder has notched 18 goals and 14 assists in 120 appearances for the Irons.

Paqueta is a classy performer who can turn a game on its head with a piece of brilliance, such as an incisive pass or devastating run. His great displays for West Ham prompted Man City to move for him in summer 2023.

Paqueta quickly agreed personal terms with City as he was very keen to join Pep Guardiola’s side. City also agreed an £80m deal in principle with West Ham for the playmaker, only for the transfer to be scuppered by a betting investigation.

The FA accused Paqueta of gambling and intentionally picking up yellow cards in 2022 and 2023.

He strongly denied all charges, but the speculation about a possible ban was enough to put City off. They went on to pay £53m to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers instead.

According to numerous sources including The Times, Sky Sports and The Guardian, Paqueta is ‘expected to be cleared of all spot-fixing charges’.

West Ham have always stood by their player and the saga now appears to be over.

As per TBR, Guardiola remains a big fan of Paqueta and this could see City re-enter talks over a possible move, as long as new director of football Hugo Viana greenlights such a deal. West Ham are looking to move Paqueta on even after the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

Journalist Graeme Bailey said: “West Ham are delighted but not surprised that Lucas Paqueta has been cleared. Sources have confirmed to me they were informed of the decision on Friday evening, as is the practice ahead of an official confirmation.

“Paqueta himself has been working hard in pre-season, but now, we again visit the question of where he is going to play as he is now focused on being a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad.

“I am told that Manchester City remain huge admirers of the player and do not rule them out coming back in, although the £80m fee they previously agreed is likely to be more than halved if they do return.

“There is interest in the Saudi Pro League too, and the expectation, as we have previously revealed, is that Paqueta will now move on.”

The Daily Mail report that Paqueta’s £80m price tag has been cut to just £30m, which could prove to be an enticing fee for City.

Lucas Paqueta could still achieve dream Man City move

When the 27-year-old’s move first broke down, sources close to the deal hoped that talks would reignite the following January. That ultimately did not happen, but City now have the chance to land him for a bargain price.

The links are not surprising given the fact Nunes’ move to the Etihad has not really worked out.

Guardiola has admitted the Portugal international does not have what it takes to play in central midfield regularly, instead selecting him at right-back.

With Kevin De Bruyne having left City, there is an opportunity for Paqueta to compete for the No 10 role, though Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki are in the squad already.

West Ham will need a new creative spark if Paqueta follows Kudus out of the London Stadium and City’s own James McAtee is one option.

Man City transfer news: LaLiga offer; Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, one LaLiga club is ready to move for a City defender, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Newcastle United are bracing themselves for Alexander Isak’s potential exit and there could be more misery for the Magpies.

City are ‘willing’ to pay a big sum to sign one of Isak’s top Newcastle teammates, as per a report.

