Victor Osimhen tells two-time PL champion to leave Man City as talks begin

Victor Osimhen has reportedly urged Manuel Akanji to join Galatasaray this summer, with journalists revealing Pep Guardiola’s stance on the matter and how much Manchester City could hold out for.

Akanji joined Man City in September 2022 when they paid Borussia Dortmund £15million for his services. He followed Erling Haaland from Dortmund to the Etihad after fellow defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte had picked up injuries, forcing City to act.

Akanji has gone on to make 136 appearances for City in all competitions, registering five goals and helping them to win two Premier League titles, one Champions League, the FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, among other silverware.

Akanji has proven to be a very useful player for Guardiola as he can operate anywhere across the backline.

However, the 30-year-old could leave this summer as part of City’s squad revamp.

According to Turkish source Yeni Acik, Osimhen has personally called Akanji to try and convince him on a switch to Galatasaray.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at the club from Napoli, and Galatasaray have since managed to make his move permanent for €75m (£65m), making the striker the most expensive player in Super Lig history.

Leroy Sane has subsequently joined the Turkish giants and Akanji is being eyed as their next statement signing.

French journalist Santi Aouna reports that City want £18m for Akanji, which would remarkably see them make a profit even though he is three years older.

Talks between the two clubs are underway, with Galatasaray having an opening bid worth £15m rejected.

Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on the situation, revealing that Galatasaray chiefs have flown to England to try and get the move over the line.

In addition to starting talks with City, Galatasaray are in negotiations with the Switzerland star as they look to forge an agreement over personal terms.

No agreements have been reached yet, but these could emerge in the coming days.

Romano states that ‘City are open to selling Akanji as Guardiola wants [his] squad to be reduced’.

Man City busy overhauling squad

Despite Akanji being an intelligent and imposing defender, Guardiola feels he needs to rely on younger and more energetic players to get City back to winning major trophies.

This could see Abdukodir Khusanov earn more game time this season.

Akanji could follow other senior players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker out of the Etihad. He could head to Turkey alongside goalkeeper Ederson as Galatasaray have also made a bid for the Brazilian.

In order to revolutionise their squad, City have brought in exciting players such as Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer. James Trafford has arrived to replace Ederson in goal, while the Cityzens also maintain interest in PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

