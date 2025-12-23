Manchester City sources believe the club are beginning to seriously consider strengthening their defensive depth, with Etihad chiefs open to adding a top-level centre-back to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Man City’s initial plan was to reassess their defensive needs next summer, but there is growing consideration about potentially accelerating those plans to January, if the right player becomes available. With another intense title race expected and Champions League demands increasing, Man City are determined not to allow a lack of depth to undermine their ambitions.

There is an awareness that the current options could become stretched across multiple competitions.

Sources indicate that City are weighing up the possibility of upgrading Nathan Ake, as we revealed this week how he is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

While City are not actively pushing him out, his situation could contribute towards forward planning at the Etihad.

The club’s recruitment team is focused on identifying a defender who not only fits Guardiola’s tactical demands but also possesses the composure and consistency required.

Any January move would depend on availability, value and whether the player represents a clear upgrade – rather than short-term cover.

Ake cost City £41million when joining from Bournemouth in August 2020, though City are open to selling him for around £25m in January.

Crystal Palace are keen on the Dutchman as they prepare for life after Marc Guehi, though the Eagles will face plenty of competition to complete the signing.

Ake has made 158 appearances for City across all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and three assists. He has helped City win four league titles, the Champions League and one FA Cup, among other silverware.

