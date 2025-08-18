Pep Guardiola, Man City star shut down exit chances despite talks being opened

Rico Lewis is likely to STAY at Manchester City this summer despite interest from Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, with both Pep Guardiola and the player himself speaking about the situation.

Lewis was born in Bury and came through the Man City academy before making his first-team debut in August 2022. He has already made 95 appearances for the club, despite still being only 20 years old.

Lewis has helped Guardiola’s side to win a plethora of trophies in recent years, including the Champions League, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The youngster is extremely comfortable on the ball and is versatile, capable of shining as either a full-back or in midfield.

There have been strong rumours Lewis could leave the Etihad before the transfer deadline on September 1, with several clubs interested in his services.

Tottenham are known admirers while Forest have taken their interest further by opening talks with City.

As per Foot Mercato, Forest’s opening bid for Lewis came in at €25million plus €5m in add-ons (a total package worth €30m / £26m).

It was rejected as City are holding out for €40m (£35m) before selling their academy graduate.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Forest believe Lewis is ‘keen on the move’ and are expected to ‘insist’ on his signing by returning with a new offer.

But Lewis’ departure now seems far less likely, with Guardiola weighing in.

When asked about the England star after City’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola replied: “I think he’s going to stay, I think. He told me that… Today, I think he’s going to stay, but I don’t know what’s going to happen…”

‘It’s my dream club’ – Rico Lewis

Lewis’ comments on the matter were even stronger. He said: “For me, I’ve never, ever seen myself at a different club. I’ve always wanted to play for Man City.

“It’s my dream club, and like you see today [vs Wolves], when I’m playing with the kind of players I’m playing with, it brings out the best in me, so I’m so happy.”

Forest have already succeeded in signing one City player this summer, with James McAtee moving in a £30m deal.

But they look set to be left frustrated in their pursuit of Lewis.

City could offer the defender a new contract to reward his impressive rise and his loyalty to the club. This would come with a bumper pay increase, as he currently earns far less than most of his team-mates at around £25,000 a week.

