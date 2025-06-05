Manchester City will need to significantly increase their offer if they are to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon this summer, it has been revealed.

Man City are on the hunt for a new central attacking midfielder after deciding against offering club legend Kevin De Bruyne a new contract. City were concerned about De Bruyne’s growing injury problems and he is now close to joining Napoli on a free transfer.

Pep Guardiola’s side had hoped to land Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. But they soon decided such a deal would be too expensive, allowing Liverpool to enter talks for him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City hold interest in Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, though they are leaning towards making Cherki their new No 10.

As Gibbs-White will cost £60-70million (up to €83m / $95m), City have decided to pursue Cherki as a cheaper option.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland’s Sacha Tavolieri, City director of football Hugo Viana has made his ‘first offer’ for the French No 10. The bid is worth around €23m (£19m / $26m).

It has previously been reported that there is a gentleman’s agreement in place between Cherki and Lyon, which will allow him to leave for £20-25m (up to €30m / $34m) this summer.

Lyon have agreed to let the 21-year-old go after stopping his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, while their negotiating position has also been weakened by the fact that his contract expires in June 2026.

But, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Lyon would ideally like to pick up €40m (£34m / $46m) for Cherki.

In order to agree on a transfer at that price, City would need to nearly double their opening €23m gambit.

Although Plettenberg does add that there is a chance City could negotiate a slightly less expensive deal worth €35m (£29.5m / $40m).

The German journalist states that Cherki ‘has decided to join Manchester City’. Personal terms ‘were never an issue’, with a five-year contract on the table.

This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on May 29 that Cherki has ‘said yes’ to the City project.

After getting the player’s green light, City have accelerated their efforts to bring the former France U21 international in.

READ MORE 👉 Leeds chances of Kalvin Phillips reunion revealed as Man City green light exit and name price

City speaking with multiple stars

The Cityzens had a busy January window and they are plotting several more additions this summer.

Alongside Cherki, City are in talks for a new central midfielder/No 8 and a new left-back.

They have struck a deal with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to join.

City will pay an initial fee of €55-57m for Reijnders, while the deal could reach €70m (£59m / $80m) through add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano has given the transfer his ‘here we go’ seal of approval as Reijnders just needs to undergo a medical before the transfer can be completed.

City have also agreed personal terms with Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

They are advancing in talks with Wolves, with the deal expected to cost around £50m (€59m / $68m).

A Newcastle United star could be the next player City enter talks for, too.

Man City transfer news: Player’s rejection; surprise link

➡ £45m star ‘heading to Liverpool’ after snubbing Man City

➡ Man Utd eyeing ‘controversial’ signing of Man City star after brutal Club World Cup snub

➡ Real Madrid want Man City’s ‘most important player’ for lowball fee

QUIZ: Higher or lower?