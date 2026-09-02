Real Madrid shortlist ELITE Man City star for 2027 – not Haaland

Real Madrid are among three European titans to have added Manchester City ace Rayan Cherki to their transfer shortlist for 2027, with a report suggesting his potential price tag.

Man City paid Lyon an initial £30million for Cherki in June 2025, and the deal had the potential to rise to £34m (€40m, $46m) through bonuses. City snared the attacking midfielder for a reasonable price as his contract was winding down, while Lyon also needed to sell amid financial difficulty.

There were concerns about whether Cherki has the attitude needed to become an elite star, but his sublime talent was never in question and that fee now looks a phenomenal piece of business.

Cherki managed 10 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances last season as City won the FA Cup and League Cup during Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge at the Etihad.

City are now entering a new era under Guardiola’s successor, his former assistant Enzo Maresca, and Cherki is poised for a big campaign.

The 14-cap France international has already notched two goals and two assists in three matches so far this term.

Cherki once again demonstrated his brilliant footwork as he took on three defenders before doubling City’s lead during their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace.

According to CaughtOffside, Cherki’s ‘outstanding start to the 2026-27 season’ has seen him get ‘shortlisted’ by Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The report states: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Cherki ahead of January 2027.

‘Madrid see the France international as another creative option capable of playing between midfield and attack, while PSG are attracted by the possibility of bringing one of France’s leading talents back to Ligue 1.

‘Bayern, meanwhile, are assessing Cherki as part of their long-term search for creative attacking quality.’

The report also claims Cherki’s transfer value sits at €90m (£77m).

Crucially, though, City ‘would have little interest in losing him unless an extraordinary offer arrived’.

This suggests it would actually take a bid worth more than €90m/£77m to convince City to sell the playmaker.

City are in a strong position as they have Cherki tied down to a long-term contract that runs for another four years.

The 23-year-old is happy at the Etihad, and if City continue winning trophies under Maresca, then he will see no reason to leave.

Real Madrid tracking multiple Man City stars

Madrid have already signed City icon Bernardo Silva on a free transfer, and Cherki is among three more players to have been linked with a switch to the Spanish capital.

Sources have confirmed to us that Madrid and Bayern are both interested in versatile defender Josko Gvardiol.

But we revealed on June 16 that City had agreed fresh terms with Gvardiol, and his new contract was confirmed on July 28. That deal should help to keep Madrid and Bayern at bay for at least a year or two.

Madrid are also known to be huge admirers of City striker Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants to create an incredible attack involving Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande.

Haaland would like to move to Spain one day, but Madrid will have to offer City remarkable money. In January 2025, City managed to tie the Norwegian goalscorer down to an incredible nine-and-a-half-year contract.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has sent Chelsea an emotional goodbye message after joining City for a huge £125m.