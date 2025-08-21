Man City urged to REJECT Gianluigi Donnarumma due to two key reasons

Manchester City have been warned that Gianluigi Donnarumma is NOT the right goalkeeper for Pep Guardiola by a Paris Saint-Germain expert.

Donnarumma is free to leave PSG after being replaced by Lucas Chevalier. The Champions League holders swooped for Chevalier after being unable to agree a contract extension with Donnarumma, whose current terms expire in June 2026.

Italy’s No 1 wanted a pay rise after playing a starring role in last season’s remarkable quadruple but PSG were unwilling to meet his high demands.

Donnarumma is currently weighing up his options. He could either leave this summer or wait to become a free agent in 2026 to have his pick of interested clubs. The latter option is risky as he would receive limited game time under Luis Enrique.

Manchester United considered moving for Donnarumma, but it is now rivals Man City who are in pole position to bring him to England.

The 26-year-old wants to move to the Premier League when departing PSG.

Reports claimed a week ago that City have agreed personal terms with Donnarumma as they make progress on his capture.

The Cityzens have already re-signed James Trafford from Burnley but see Donnarumma as a great opportunity to land a world-class shot-stopper for a cut-price fee.

However, French journalist Julien Laurens thinks Donnarumma is not the right fit for Guardiola as he struggles to play out from the back and also fails to dominate his six-yard box.

“Only Man City are talking to his people and talking to PSG to see what’s possible and how quickly they could do it,” Laurens told Sky Sports. “Which then leads us to, is he the right fit for Guardiola and Man City?

“And the answer is 100 per cent that he isn’t. I don’t want City fans to go after me. On his line, the saves that he made for PSG in the Champions League, he’s the best in the world. Him and [Thibaut] Courtois, there’s no one better.

“I give you that, and maybe that’s enough for Guardiola to say, ‘yes, I want him’, and City fans would be happy excited and happy.

“However, the most important thing a keeper has to do for Guardiola is being really good with the ball at his feet. Remember what happened with Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, people like that.

“If you’re not good with the ball at your feet, you’re not a Guardiola keeper. Donnarumma is not good with the ball at his feet, his distribution is not good enough for Guardiola’s City team.

“Then, his other weakness is he doesn’t come out for the ball in the air. He doesn’t like coming out for crosses, corners.

“If there is one league in the world where your keeper has to be brave – and we saw that with [Altay] Bayindir in Manchester United vs Arsenal – it’s the Premier League.

“So I cannot see how Guardiola thinks, ‘he’s the perfect guy for me’. PSG have conceded many goals because he doesn’t come out for crosses and set pieces, both in the league and Champions League.

“On top of that he’s going to cost you around £40m in transfer fees. He wants big wages, which was one of the problems at PSG, probably around £300-350,000 a week.

“I know he’s still only 26, he can be at your club for 10 years. But all of that makes me think, ‘really City’?”

Gianluigi Donnarumma could replace Ederson

Galatasaray are pushing to sign Ederson from City. The two parties remain locked in talks after Galatasaray had an offer rejected.

Ederson’s exit is expected to pave the way for Donnarumma to join City, with Stefan Ortega also free to leave the Etihad.

TEAMtalk revealed all the way back in June that City had made an enquiry for Donnarumma, and they are now stepping up their interest.

Trafford will be disappointed if City complete the signing as he will immediately find it very tough to start in big matches.

United have been told why Donnarumma would be a great signing for them, though Laurens has given City very different advice.

