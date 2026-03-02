Barcelona have overtaken Real Madrid in the chase to sign Manchester City superstar Rodri, with a report suggesting he could be on the move for a cut-price fee this summer.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after an incredible year in which he helped Man City lift the Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, while also triumphing at the Euros with Spain. Remarkably, the midfielder lost just one game all season for club and country.

Unfortunately for Rodri, he missed the majority of last season after suffering an ACL injury. Rodri has had numerous setbacks on his journey to match fitness, but he has played a full 90 minutes in six out of City’s last seven Premier League games.

The 29-year-old remains one of the best midfielders in the world, with the ability to dictate matches against elite opposition.

City postponed contract talks to let Rodri focus on his recovery from injury, though that decision could backfire.

With his current deal expiring in June 2027, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly converged on the former Atletico Madrid star.

As per speculative Spanish news site Fichajes, Barca have ‘moved ahead of Madrid’ in the pursuit of Rodri.

The two LaLiga titans are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation, but it is Barca who have ‘taken the lead’ as Rodri ‘prefers’ their project.

However, Madrid ‘won’t back down’ and are set to challenge Hansi Flick’s side all the way.

Man City find Rodri successor

Rodri was valued at over £100million (€115m / $134m) after winning the Ballon d’Or, but the report claims he can be signed for just €50m (£44m / $58m) this summer.

We revealed on February 6 that Madrid are intensifying their interest in Rodri and are prepared to launch a serious move for him at the end of the season.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is a long-term admirer of the midfield maestro and would love to finally take him to the Bernabeu.

Sources confirmed to us on Saturday that City are eyeing Elliot Anderson as a potential replacement for Rodri. We understand City have overtaken Manchester United in the race for the Nottingham Forest star, with the deal to cost around £90m (€103m / $120m).

