Real Madrid superstar ‘waiting for Man City’ as insider rates transfer chances

There are conflicting reports over Rodrygo potentially swapping Real Madrid for Manchester City this summer, with the Spanish press claiming the blockbuster transfer is ON.

Rodrygo has faced an uncertain future at the Bernabeu ever since Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. With Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham the main stars in the Madrid squad, it was unclear how Rodrygo would fit in during the 2024-25 campaign.

The forward has managed 14 goals and 11 assists in 52 games for Madrid across all competitions, which includes one outing at the Club World Cup.

However, Rodrygo lost his spot as a guaranteed starter in LaLiga towards the end of the domestic campaign.

Even before Mbappe joined, Rodrygo was unhappy about having to operate on the right wing rather than his favoured position on the left flank.

Xabi Alonso has now replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid boss. He has labelled the Brazilian a ‘spectacular’ player but there is the possibility Madrid chiefs could sell him to increase their transfer budget.

Premier League giants Man City and Arsenal are among the few clubs who could spend big on Rodrygo’s transfer fee and also meet his wage demands.

As per Spanish source Cadena SER, Arsenal have held talks over Rodrygo’s potential capture and there is a ‘real possibility’ he could end up in north London.

However, Rodrygo does not want to rush into a move to Arsenal as he is ‘waiting for Man City’.

The 24-year-old is a big admirer of Pep Guardiola and called City ‘the best team in the world’ in May last year.

Madrid have set Rodrygo’s price tag at €90million (£77m / $104.5m), though this huge sum will not scare City off.

Although, it must be noted that the Daily Mail’s City correspondent, Jack Gaughan, has attempted to cool rumours of Rodrygo heading to the Etihad.

When asked on X (formerly Twitter) if there is anything in the links between Rodrygo and City, Gaughan replied: ‘Club say no.’

READ NEXT 👉 Liverpool talks for Kevin De Bruyne CONFIRMED by top source as report details Man City exit offers

Arsenal also in mix for Rodrygo

Rodrygo has been described as Mikel Arteta’s dream signing to replace Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal.

Arteta is urging Arsenal chiefs to make Rodrygo his new left winger, believing he can become the Gunners’ new superstar.

As mentioned previously, Arsenal have the funds to pay for the two-time Champions League winner, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to do so.

£77m is clearly a big outlay, while Rodrygo reportedly wants close to £300,000 a week, which Arsenal would be hoping to negotiate down.

On Tuesday, The Athletic revealed that Madrid have yet to make a final decision on Rodrygo’s future as Alonso is still analysing his role in the squad.

Arsenal are ‘prepared to wait’ for Rodrygo and Madrid to make up their minds, though the Gunners ‘are mindful they cannot wait indefinitely’.

De Bruyne wants reunion; surprise Arsenal move

📌 Kevin De Bruyne tells Napoli to sign Man City star in deal that’ll end Man Utd talks

📌 Arsenal bid £9.3m for shock third signing after second arrival confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

📌 Arsenal torched over imminent signing that makes no sense

City quiz: Higher or lower?