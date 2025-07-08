Manchester City are aiming to complete the sensational signing of Real Madrid ace Rodrygo before Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal this summer, as per a report.

Rodrygo became frustrated at Madrid last term as he fell down the pecking order due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The winger finished the campaign with 14 goals and 11 assists in 54 matches across all competitions, though he spent far more time as a substitute than he would have liked.

Rodrygo ideally wants to play on the left flank, but that is not possible while Vinicius Junior and Mbappe are at the Bernabeu.

New Madrid boss Xabi Alonso wanted to take a look at Rodrygo at the Club World Cup before making a final decision on his future.

The forward has played three times at the tournament so far, with Madrid due to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. But only one of those three appearances for Rodrygo has been in the starting eleven.

The Athletic confirmed on Thursday that Alonso has given Madrid the green light to sell Rodrygo, in a move which will significantly increase his transfer budget.

Arsenal are the club who have been most heavily tipped to bring the 24-year-old to England, though they are now facing serious competition.

TBR report that Man City are ‘in talks’ with Rodrygo’s agents over a blockbuster potential deal.

This comes after Rodrygo’s representatives made ‘contact’ with the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich to let them know the Brazil star is on the market.

Rodrygo’s price tag has been set at €90million (£78m / $106m).

City could ramp up their interest in Rodrygo as Pep Guardiola is looking to replace Jack Grealish at left wing. Grealish was left out of City’s Club World Cup squad and has been transfer-listed for £40m (€46m / $54m).

Rodrygo would be an elite replacement as he is viewed as one of the best – and most deadly – wingers in the world. Rodrygo has scored 68 goals for Madrid to date and has played a key role in them winning major silverware such as two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles. He has also been labelled a ‘world-class superstar’ by Madrid team-mate Luka Modric previously.

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal converge on Rodrygo

It emerged on Monday that Liverpool are eyeing Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, who remains a top target for Barcelona.

Numerous sources have confirmed that Arsenal are big admirers of Rodrygo. He is a dream addition for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have held several rounds of talks with the player’s camp.

David Ornstein has explained how Arsenal selling Gabriel Martinelli would fund a move to make Rodrygo his replacement. But Arsenal are not keen on letting Martinelli go, plunging both transfers into doubt.

It has been reported that Arsenal is Rodrygo’s ‘priority’ next move. However, it is hard to predict where he will end up as City, Arsenal, Liverpool and a host of other clubs are in the mix for his services.

City have brought in Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli so far this summer. They are hoping to make Tino Livramento their replacement for Kyle Walker at right-back but are struggling to convince Newcastle United to sell.

Man City transfer news: Livramento latest; surprise exit link

After learning of City’s interest in Livramento, Newcastle have reportedly given him an ‘astronomical’ price tag.

City started their squad revamp in January by landing Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

But reports claim that one of those players is already looking to leave.

