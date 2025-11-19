Man City are looking to win the chase for Said El Mala

The push to bring Said El Mala to Manchester City is being led by Pep Guardiola, with a report revealing the FC Koln star’s new price tag.

According to Sky Germany, Guardiola has been ‘impressed’ by El Mala’s electric form in the Bundesliga and is ‘having him closely monitored’ ahead of a potential bid from Man City. The winger is ‘on City’s radar’ as they seek competition for Jeremy Doku on the left flank.

After ‘reviewing several clips’ of El Mala in action, Guardiola sent City officials to watch him live in recent weeks. Those scouts have returned glowing reports, only increasing Guardiola and City’s interest.

Said El Mala: Key facts

Joined FC Koln for €350k in July 2024 and spent last season back on loan at Viktoria Koln

Has registered four goals and two assists in 10 Bundesliga games this term

Earned his first senior Germany call-up last week

Sky add that ‘the hype surrounding him is already huge’, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both ‘interested’ after adding him to their shortlists.

A previous report from fellow German source Bild claimed Koln will demand €50-60million (up to £53m / $69m), but this latest update states that he will actually be available for the lower price of €40m (£35m / $46m) in January.

El Mala is said to ‘feel at home’ at Koln and is relaxed about his future. The German side are planning talks to improve his contract, though a major offer from a team such as City or Bayern could change his stance.

Big clubs converge on ‘spectacular talent’

This is not the first report to discuss the uncapped German’s potential switch to City. It emerged on October 26 that City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs who have ‘made contact’ with his agent to tee up a potential transfer. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be watching his development closely.

Koln head coach Lukas Kwasniok has already admitted El Mala will one day leave the club for an ‘incredibly high price’, but he wants to use the forward for at least another season.

Growing interest in the 19-year-old is unsurprising given his status as one of the most exciting players to watch in all of Germany.

The Bundesliga’s official website describes him as an ‘explosive’ winger who has had a ‘meteoric rice’ through his ‘sensational’ start to the campaign.

He is a ‘spectacular talent’ who can be compared to Kingsley Coman. El Mala is a direct attacker who loves to take on opposition defenders before either curling into the far corner from range or setting up a team-mate for a chance.

How El Mala could fit in at City

City are in the market for a new left winger following Jack Grealish’s loan move to Everton in the summer, which could be made permanent next year if his good form continues.

Jeremy Doku has emerged as Guardiola’s favoured left-wing option, having taken his game to the next level this season and torn Liverpool apart in the recent 3-0 win at the Etihad.

But Guardiola needs a player who can provide backup for Doku and also push him for his starting place – El Mala seems a perfect fit.

Given El Mala is still a teenager, he could learn from City’s other forwards and continue his development as he looks to become one of the best wingers around.

Guardiola has started to give attackers more licence to express themselves, which would suit El Mala.

