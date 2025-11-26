Manchester City have been torn apart over their decision not to sell Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

Savinho was open to joining Tottenham after they expressed their interest in landing him. The winger felt he would get more game time under Thomas Frank than under Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham subsequently launched a £60million (then €70m) bid to try and forge an agreement with Man City. However, the offer was rejected, with City telling Spurs they had no intention of letting Savinho leave, even for a huge price.

How Savinho ended up at Man City

Joined City’s sister club Troyes from Atletico Mineiro for €12.5million in June 2022

Had a loan spell at PSV before spending the 2023-24 season at Girona – another City affiliate team

His great performances for Girona convinced City to pay £30.8m to sign him

Instead, City convinced the player to stay, tying him down to a new six-year contract.

Savinho has played 15 times across all competitions so far this season. However, his only goal came in the League Cup third round win over Huddersfield Town in September.

Savinho was named in the starting lineup as Guardiola selected a second-string eleven for the Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

But he failed to take his opportunity as City stumbled to a surprise 2-0 home defeat. Savinho repeatedly took on his marker – looking more lively than fellow winger Oscar Bobb – but his decision-making was very frustrating.

Savinho gets fans out of their seats – to go home

Savinho’s crosses were either too high or did not beat the first man, while he was also unreliable in possession.

His performance was summed up late on when he raced forward down the right flank to get City on the counter attack, only to turn backwards and then slip over, giving possession away.

Sat in the stands, this led to a rather humorous yet damaging response where supporters immediately got out of their seats and headed towards the exits, deciding enough was enough.

It is fair to say Savinho is losing the patience of the City faithful…

On Reddit, one fan posted: ‘I never want to see Savinho wear a City shirt ever again after today’s performance. Just send him to Tottenham already.’

Another commented: ‘Whoever blocked that Tottenham transfer needs to be sacked.’

It was reportedly CEO Ferran Soriano who stopped the player joining Spurs, and another user said: ‘That higher up (Soriano allegedly) who blocked his transfer needs to answer for themselves publicly.’

‘It was genuinely painful to watch today. Is he just low on confidence or just s***?’ another fan asked.

Savinho was also labelled a ‘fraud’.

Guardiola changes prove costly

Guardiola paid the price for making 10 changes and selecting Savinho on the left wing ahead of Jeremy Doku. Once Doku came on in the second half, Savinho switched to the right flank, but he arguably performed even worse there.

Guardiola also brought on the likes of Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Nico O’Reilly, but the damage was done in the first half.

If Savinho’s poor form continues then Guardiola could be convinced to sign a new winger who can provide Doku with better competition, and also shine on the right wing if needed.

Spurs are in the market for a new winger in January, but they have seemingly moved on from Savinho and are now prioritising Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

