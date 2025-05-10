Manchester City have regularly watched midfield star Carlos Baleba this season and their scouts have returned glowing reports, setting up a sensational bid despite Brighton & Hove Albion’s firm stance.

Man City have had to operate without Rodri for the majority of the season as he has been recovering from an ACL injury. The Ballon d’Or winner is nearing a return and is hopeful of featuring in the Premier League again this campaign, or at least in this summer’s Club World Cup.

City signed Nico Gonzalez in January to hand Pep Guardiola a new defensive midfielder who can at least do some of what Rodri is capable of.

But even with Nico in the squad, the Cityzens are planning a midfield overhaul this summer as players such as Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic could follow Kevin De Bruyne out of the exit door.

According to the Daily Mail’s City correspondent Jack Gaughan, City have monitored Brighton ace Baleba all season and have been very impressed by his dominant performances.

This could see Guardiola’s side launch a stunning move to prise the coveted 21-year-old away from the Amex.

City will have to shatter their transfer record – and possibly even the Premier League transfer record – in order to land Baleba, though.

City spying record-breaking Carlos Baleba move

TEAMtalk revealed in January that Brighton believe the Cameroon international is even better than Moises Caicedo, who set the Premier League transfer record when he joined Chelsea in August 2023 for £100m plus £15m in add-ons.

Brighton see Baleba as a better all-round midfielder than Caicedo as he can offer more going forward.

As such, City would have to spend upwards of £115m before being able to partner him with Rodri next season. A deal at that price would blitz the £100m City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021, which remains their biggest signing.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk in January that Chelsea are monitoring Baleba ahead of a blockbuster summer move, while Liverpool are also admirers.

City and Chelsea are more likely to bid huge money for Baleba than Liverpool, meaning the transfer race could go down to those two clubs.

Liverpool did offer more than £100m for Caicedo before he joined Chelsea, though that is seen as more of a one-off. Liverpool have a new midfield ‘destroyer’ in mind after seeing Martin Zubimendi agree to join Arsenal, anyway.

